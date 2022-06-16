Gators QB Anthony Richardson Apologizes for Speeding in Court-Mandated Essay

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators redshirt sophomore starting quarterback Anthony Richardson penned an apology in an Alachua Country court-mandated essay responding to his citation for speeding in the early hours of an April morning just outside of Gainesville, Fla.

Richardson's court-mandated essay was obtained by The Alligator, the University of Florida's independent student newspaper, via public records request. It was filed on Wednesday and directed toward Judge Meshon T. Rawls.

Richardson was pulled over for speeding at 4:11 A.M. on Apr. 4, clocked at 105 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone on Newberry Road, as first reported by the Tampa Bay Times. Richardson pleaded no contest earlier in June and was ordered to complete a traffic safety course, which included the essay, and pay a citation of $349 as a result.

In the essay, Richardson admitted that he no longer possesses the car he was pulled over in. Richardson inked a Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Gainesville Dodge dealership in Nov. 2021 that awarded him a 2021 Dodge Durango R/T or a similar vehicle with the option to exchange the car every three to six months through the end of his 2023 senior season.

You can find Richardson's essay in its entirety below.

Good afternoon Judge Rawls, Thank you for the opportunity to write this essay, Receiving this ticket has taught me a lot. Not only did I learn a lot about myself, but I also learned a lot about the safety of others. I always knew that driving at a high rate of speed could be detrimental to myself but l never really thought about what I could do to others. l would like to begin with a sincere apology. There's no excuse for anyone to speed at any rate especially over 30 mph. I know and understand the dangers of driving at a high rate even if it is the speed limit. I understand that while driving on the Florida Turnpike, the speed limit is 70mph; however, in certain weather conditions, like rain or traffic, I will need to reduce my speed for safety reasons. The ability to operate a vehicle is a privilege and I should not take it for granted. There are many lives taken from careless driving. As a student-athlete, there are a lot of people looking up to me. My little brother is one that l know watches every move l make. I do not want him to think that speeding is acceptable. I would be devastated if I lost him due to my, his, or someone else's careless driving. l would also be devastated if l caused someone else to lose their life or the life of a loved one. l no longer have the vehicle I was driving during the time of this incident. I am aware of the flow of traffic but moving forward, I will respect the traffic laws, rules, and regulations all of which are in place for a reason. I will make sure that I follow all of them moving forward and strive to always do what's right not just as it pertains to operating a motor vehicle but in every aspect of life. I have also made a few changes that will help me that will also assist in the temptation to speed. I plan to do more planning ahead to make sure l schedule enough time to get to and from my destinations. [After] going through the driver improvement course and seeing the different topics and videos, I understand what I could have done to not only myself but to others as well. l also have a much better understanding of the traffic Iaws, rules, regulations, and the data behind them, At the rate of speed, l was traveling, there are several a lot of bad things that could have happened to myself or someone else. This citation also reiterated how I am viewed in my community. Letting my family, community and Gator Nation down was one of the hardest things to accept because l know that I am better than what I showed that night want to make sure I stay away from negative situations. Embarrassing myself, my family, the University of Florida, & my teammates was

extremely painful. When you are a man of few words, people look more at your actions. I would like for you and others to see me as someone that is reliable. responsible, respectful, hardworking etc. I have apologized to everyone that I affected in this situation. This citation opened my eyes and put me back on the track to I need to be on. l will always remember this incident because it changed my life for the better. I have not only educated myself through this experience but I have also been able to educate others. Thank you again for the opportunity to apologize and explain this experience to you! Sincerely, Anthony Richardson

