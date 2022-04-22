Skip to main content

Anthony Richardson's Heisman Trophy Odds Soar After Gators Spring Game

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson stands near the top of the odds sheet for the 2022 Heisman Trophy following spring camp.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

With spring football wrapping up across the country, oddsmakers have gotten a better feel for which players could be in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Florida Gators Anthony Richardson's showing in UF's Orange and Blue Game sure left a strong impression on the evaluators.

After debuting with 50/1 odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from BetOnline.ag in December 2021, Richardson has soared up the board, now sitting comfortably with the seventh-best odds in college to football at 22/1 by the same outlet.

Richardson wowed spectators in Florida's spring game last Thursday, completing 18-of-24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 22 yards and a score. 

2022 will be Richardson's first season as the Gators' unquestioned starting quarterback. He flashed brilliance in a backup role behind Emory Jones a season ago before suffering several injuries that derailed his campaign, finishing the year completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 501 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

With Billy Napier and a new coaching staff in town to go with Jones' transfer portal departure, Richardson is looking to carry his offseason momentum into the upcoming season and turn the Gators around after a disappointing year in 2021.

You can find BetOnline.ag's updated 2022 Heisman Trophy odds sheet below.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud3/1

Alabama QB Bryce Young5/1

UCLA QB Caleb Williams15/2

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs12/1

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart18/1

Ohio State WR Jackson Smith-Njigba20/1

Florida QB Anthony Richardson22/1

Texas RB Bijan Robinson28/1

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel28/1

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei28/1

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler33/1

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson33/1

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke33/1

Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr., 33/1

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker40/1

West Virginia QB JT Daniels40/1

Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis40/1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen50/1

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong50/1

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson50/1

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham50/1

Texas QB Quinn Ewers50/1

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett50/1

Oregon QB Bo Nix66/1

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik66/1

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman66/1

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby66/1

Clemson RB Will Shipley66/1

Michigan RB Blake Corum100/1

Michigan QB Cade McNamara100/1

Oklahoma State DE Collin Oliver100/1

NC State QB Devin Leary100/1

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall100/1

Fresno State QB Jake Haener100/1

Pittsburgh WR Jordan Addison100/1

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks100/1

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim100/1

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec100/1

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker100/1

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa100/1

Kentucky QB Will Levis100/1

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers100/1

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet100/1

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Billy Napier
Recruiting

QB Dylan Lonergan Includes Florida Gators in Top 5

By Zach Goodall1 hour ago
Trey Bonham 3
Basketball

Gators Transfer Guard Trey Bonham: 'I Would Have Committed Before My Visit'

By Brandon Carroll3 hours ago
Jordan Pouncey, Keary Colbert
Football

Keary Colbert Attempting to Add to Developmental Resume with Florida Gators

By Brandon Carroll4 hours ago
Gators Logo
Football

Gator Guard Becomes New Vehicle for Florida Gators NIL Deals

By Demetrius Harvey5 hours ago
Emory Jones
Football

Report: Florida QB Transfer Emory Jones Visiting Arizona State

By Zach Goodall6 hours ago
Corey Raymond 3
Recruiting

CB Malik Muhammad Includes Florida Gators in Top 6

By Demetrius Harvey21 hours ago
Billy Napier
Football

Gators Biggest Needs, Early Potential Targets in Transfer Portal

By Zach GoodallApr 21, 2022
Billy Napier, Florida Gators
Football

Gators' Billy Napier Talks Plan for Spring Transfer Portal Period

By Demetrius HarveyApr 21, 2022