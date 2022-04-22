Anthony Richardson's Heisman Trophy Odds Soar After Gators Spring Game

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson stands near the top of the odds sheet for the 2022 Heisman Trophy following spring camp.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

With spring football wrapping up across the country, oddsmakers have gotten a better feel for which players could be in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Florida Gators Anthony Richardson's showing in UF's Orange and Blue Game sure left a strong impression on the evaluators.

After debuting with 50/1 odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from BetOnline.ag in December 2021, Richardson has soared up the board, now sitting comfortably with the seventh-best odds in college to football at 22/1 by the same outlet.

Richardson wowed spectators in Florida's spring game last Thursday, completing 18-of-24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 22 yards and a score.

2022 will be Richardson's first season as the Gators' unquestioned starting quarterback. He flashed brilliance in a backup role behind Emory Jones a season ago before suffering several injuries that derailed his campaign, finishing the year completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 501 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

With Billy Napier and a new coaching staff in town to go with Jones' transfer portal departure, Richardson is looking to carry his offseason momentum into the upcoming season and turn the Gators around after a disappointing year in 2021.

You can find BetOnline.ag's updated 2022 Heisman Trophy odds sheet below.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, 3/1

Alabama QB Bryce Young, 5/1

UCLA QB Caleb Williams, 15/2

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, 12/1

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, 18/1

Ohio State WR Jackson Smith-Njigba, 20/1

Florida QB Anthony Richardson, 22/1

Texas RB Bijan Robinson, 28/1

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel, 28/1

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, 28/1

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, 33/1

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson, 33/1

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke, 33/1

Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr., 33/1

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, 40/1

West Virginia QB JT Daniels, 40/1

Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis, 40/1

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen, 50/1

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong, 50/1

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson, 50/1

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, 50/1

Texas QB Quinn Ewers, 50/1

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, 50/1

Oregon QB Bo Nix, 66/1

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, 66/1

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman, 66/1

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby, 66/1

Clemson RB Will Shipley, 66/1

Michigan RB Blake Corum, 100/1

Michigan QB Cade McNamara, 100/1

Oklahoma State DE Collin Oliver, 100/1

NC State QB Devin Leary, 100/1

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall, 100/1

Fresno State QB Jake Haener, 100/1

Pittsburgh WR Jordan Addison, 100/1

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks, 100/1

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim, 100/1

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec, 100/1

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker, 100/1

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa, 100/1

Kentucky QB Will Levis, 100/1

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers, 100/1

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet, 100/1

