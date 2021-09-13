Mullen: Gators Expect QB Anthony Richardson to Practice This Week

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday that Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to practice this week, ahead of UF's home matchup versus the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Richardson exited from Florida's week two contest against the USF Bulls after experiencing hamstring tightness at the end of an 80-yard touchdown run and did not return to the gridiron before the final whistle. Mullen is optimistic about the early returns from Richardson's injury, but the team will continue to monitor the situation as the week goes on.

“I think [Richardson is] doing good. Saw him today watching the film. He kind of had some tightness in his hamstring," Mullen told reporters on Monday. "He'll do treatment and we'll see how, how he'll be this week. We expect him to practice and we'll see how he comes along at practice and deals with it during the week.”

After being looked at by trainers, Richardson was able to walk off the field following his touchdown under his own power.

When Richardson was in the game for the Gators on Saturday, he was simply unstoppable. Richardson completed all three of his passes for 152 yards and two scores, averaging 50.7 passing yards per attempt. He added 115 rushing yards and a score across four attempts as well, posting 28.8 yards per rush.

The Gators, regardless of Richardson's status, plan to continue starting Emory Jones at quarterback against Alabama and beyond. However, Richardson's play-making ability is something UF will need to fend off the reigning National Champions this Saturday, making his injury recovery one of if not the most important storylines in Gainesville this week.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.