Gators' Anthony Richardson, Jeremy Crawshaw Make All-SEC Freshman Team

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and punter Jeremy Crawshaw have been named to the 2021 All-SEC Freshman Team, the conference announced on Thursday. Both players qualified for the honors as they are currently redshirt freshmen.

This news comes after the official 2021 All-SEC teams were unveiled earlier this week, which did not feature any Florida players.

Richardson emerged as an electric contributor within Florida's offense this season, pushing redshirt junior Emory Jones for the Gators' starting quarterback role and earning the job for one game against Georgia.

Although his season was hampered by various injuries, Richardson finished the campaign having completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 529 yards (8.3 yards per attempt), six touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 401 yards on 51 rushing attempts (7.9 yards per rush) and three scores on the ground in seven appearances.

Crawshaw took over the role of starting punter this season following Jacob Finn's offseason transfer to Virginia, and was perhaps the lone bright spot across UF's otherwise inconsistent special teams units. Crawshaw punted 46 times with a 44-yard average per punt, his longest traveling 69 yards while 20 of his punts (43.3 percent) were pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Richardson is the first Gators quarterback to make the All-SEC Freshman Team since Treon Harris did so in 2014. Crawshaw, meanwhile, is the first Florida punter to earn the honor since Johnny Townsend in 2013.

You can find the All-SEC Freshman Team in its entirety below.

All-SEC Freshman - Offense

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

Reuben Fatheree II, OL, Texas A&M

Eli Acker, OL, Ole Miss

Bryce Foster, OL, Texas A&M

Juju McDowell, all-purpose, South Carolina

All-SEC Freshman - Defense

Maason Smith, DL, LSU

Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

Mekhi Wingo, DL, Missouri

Alex Huntley, DL, South Carolina

Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia

Tyreek Chappell, DB, Texas A&M

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

Tysheem Johnson, DB, Ole Miss

All-SEC Freshman - Special Teams

Cam Little, PK, Arkansas

Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida

Juju McDowell*, RS (Return Specialist), South Carolina

JoJo Earle*, RS, Alabama

*indicates a tie.

