Gators' Anthony Richardson, Jeremy Crawshaw Make All-SEC Freshman Team
Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson and punter Jeremy Crawshaw have been named to the 2021 All-SEC Freshman Team, the conference announced on Thursday. Both players qualified for the honors as they are currently redshirt freshmen.
This news comes after the official 2021 All-SEC teams were unveiled earlier this week, which did not feature any Florida players.
Richardson emerged as an electric contributor within Florida's offense this season, pushing redshirt junior Emory Jones for the Gators' starting quarterback role and earning the job for one game against Georgia.
Although his season was hampered by various injuries, Richardson finished the campaign having completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 529 yards (8.3 yards per attempt), six touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 401 yards on 51 rushing attempts (7.9 yards per rush) and three scores on the ground in seven appearances.
Crawshaw took over the role of starting punter this season following Jacob Finn's offseason transfer to Virginia, and was perhaps the lone bright spot across UF's otherwise inconsistent special teams units. Crawshaw punted 46 times with a 44-yard average per punt, his longest traveling 69 yards while 20 of his punts (43.3 percent) were pinned inside the 20-yard line.
Richardson is the first Gators quarterback to make the All-SEC Freshman Team since Treon Harris did so in 2014. Crawshaw, meanwhile, is the first Florida punter to earn the honor since Johnny Townsend in 2013.
You can find the All-SEC Freshman Team in its entirety below.
All-SEC Freshman - Offense
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas
Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia
Reuben Fatheree II, OL, Texas A&M
Eli Acker, OL, Ole Miss
Bryce Foster, OL, Texas A&M
Read More
Juju McDowell, all-purpose, South Carolina
All-SEC Freshman - Defense
Maason Smith, DL, LSU
Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
Mekhi Wingo, DL, Missouri
Alex Huntley, DL, South Carolina
Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama
Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia
Tyreek Chappell, DB, Texas A&M
Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama
Tysheem Johnson, DB, Ole Miss
All-SEC Freshman - Special Teams
Cam Little, PK, Arkansas
Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida
Juju McDowell*, RS (Return Specialist), South Carolina
JoJo Earle*, RS, Alabama
*indicates a tie.
Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.