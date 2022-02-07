Gators QB Anthony Richardson's Heisman Trophy Odds Skyrocket

Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson could be slated to join a prestigious group of Heisman Trophy winners in 2022.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

The highly sought-after Heisman Trophy hasn't fallen into the hands of the Florida Gators since Tim Tebow earned the award in 2007, but perhaps that changes next year as redshirt sophomore QB Anthony Richardson looks to become one of the leaders in the running.

According to the latest BetMGM odds in Las Vegas, Richardson is among the top five in the running, with odds of +2000, tied for fifth with five other players, four quarterbacks and one running back.

Among those that are tied with Richardson include Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Ohio State RB Treyvon Henderson, Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis and Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke.

Those listed ahead of fifth-place include Texas RB Bijan Robinson (+1600), USC QB Caleb Williams (+800), OSU QB C.J. Stroud (+400) and Alabama QB Bryce Young (+250). Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Last season, Richardson took the field for meaningful snaps for the first time in his Florida football career, earning a start against the Georgia Bulldogs during the year too, but primarily playing behind QB Emory Jones. Now, Richardson is expected to become the starting QB for Florida heading into his third season in the program.

Though Gators head coach Billy Napier has yet to make any sort of declarations, Richardson would match his style of offense, which is run-heavy in nature. But the offense utilizes the QB in a variety of ways, especially on the ground as a runner, something Richardson has excelled at in the past.

Last year, Richardson completed 38 out of 64 of his passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 501 yards on the ground and three other touchdowns.

Richardson's explosive play and exciting running ability are part of why he's viewed so highly as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. His ability to create plays with both his arm and legs will certainly be something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Prior to Napier becoming the team's HC, Richardson's odds at winning the Heisman were slimmer, coming in at 50-1 odds (+5000) in December last year.

For now, we will continue to see where Richardson ultimately lands as the season unfolds, but all signs point in the positive direction for the young local QB from Gainesville.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.