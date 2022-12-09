Napier: 'Positive' Projections Led Gators QB Anthony Richardson to Go Pro

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

One of the 2023 NFL Draft's most fascinating case studies is going to be Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. While the deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft is over a month away, he's already cemented his status as one of this offseason's most intriguing prospects.

Richardson, who declared for the draft on Monday, is probably going to post one of the fastest 40-yard dashes by a quarterback in NFL Combine history. He also completed just 53.8 percent of his passes in his lone season as Florida's starting signal-caller.

The pros don't always evaluate prospects based on what they've done, though. Instead they ask, what can the prospect do?

Gators head coach Billy Napier has seen Richardson do things that, frankly, a lot of other quarterbacks aren't capable of. His routine big plays, created through the air and on the ground, have the attention of scouts across the league.

"The feedback was really positive about maybe where he's projected," Napier shared about Richardson's pre-draft analysis on Thursday. "Those are really tough decisions on the player, the family, obviously all involved. We tried to get Anthony as much information as possible. He was an absolute pro.

"It's one of those, you know, gray area decisions and I think Anthony sees an opportunity. He's going to work extremely hard to solidify his position in the draft."

Perceived quarterback-needy teams entering the 2023 offseason have made their presence known aplenty at Gators games this year, such as the recently-eliminated-from-playoff-contention Houston Texans (three games attended), Detroit Lions (five), Washington Commanders (four), Indianapolis Colts (four) and New York Giants (three).

Whichever one of those teams, or others that watched him in person, will take Richardson is to be determined, but the repeated viewings from franchises lacking a long-term resolution at quarterback speak to the positive projections Napier referred to.

And while Richardson was inconsistent in 2022 — he paired two 400+ passing yard games with four games under 143 yards, and four games with a completion percentage of 60.0 or better with eight games under that mark (including a low of 33.3 percent against Florida State) — he undoubtedly sharpened his game as the season unfolded.

Richardson committed only two turnovers, both being interceptions, in Florida's final six games after losing the ball nine times (seven interceptions, two fumbles) across the first six matchups.

"I thought [he] made a ton of progress," Napier said. "You know, most importantly I think as a person, comfort with the role, you know, the leadership aspect. And certainly, I thought [he] made a lot of progress when it comes to football intelligence and defensive structure, protections."

Aside from the growth Richardson displayed as a leader and as a signal-caller, his physical skill set meets the NFL's new prototype for quarterbacks.

Everyone wants their own version of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson, and Richardson arguably offers more potential to reach that caliber of play than any quarterback in or expected to enter the 2023 draft class.

Arm talent? Check. Richardson uncorked an awe-inspiring, ~80-yard throw at the Manning Passing Academy over the summer. His 11.5-yard average depth of target in 2022 is tied for the fifth-highest among 89 qualifying FBS quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus. His 18 big-time throws rank tied for No. 38 in the same group, despite his 60th-ranked number of passing attempts.

Mobility? Check. He averaged 6.3 yards per rush — 3.56 of which came after contact, per PFF — with nine touchdowns on the ground this year. The Athletic reported over the summer that he runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash.

It-factor? Check. Just watch the following clip.

Time will tell if Richardson's talent can push him to the top of the first round, or if his lack of passing polish will cause him to slide down draft boards.

One way or another, Napier is proud of Richardson's development and understands his decision to go pro.

"[He] did a lot for the Gators, man," Napier praised of Richardson. "Certainly proud of him as a person and the way he went about his business and represented this place."

