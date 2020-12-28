Three Florida Gators Named AP All-Americans, Pitts Makes First Team

Three Florida Gators have been named All-Americans by the Associated Press for their performances during the 2020 college football season: Tight end Kyle Pitts, quarterback Kyle Trask, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, although, Toney is listed at a different position.

Pitts was named a First Team AP All-American at the tight end position, making him the first Florida player to earn such an honor since cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III in 2015. The latest First Team award for Pitts comes after he was named to the same spot on the AP and Coaches All-SEC teams last week. Pitts is also a finalist for the Mackey and Biletnikoff awards, given to the nation's top tight end and top wide receiver, respectively.

After opting out of the Cotton Bowl, Pitts concluded his junior campaign with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Pitts will earn a brick outside of the Florida football facility for his First Team honor, which UF presents any time a player is named a First Team All-American by Sporting News, Associated Press, Walter Camp, Football Writers Association of America, or the American Football Coaches Association.

Trask was presented with a spot on the Second Team, with Alabama's Mac Jones receiving the First Team nod at quarterback. Trask, a Heisman Trophy finalist, ended up in the same spot on the All-SEC teams.

Trask completed 69.7% of his passes for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns, throwing just five interceptions this season.

Toney did not receive any recognition at the wide receiver position, instead, he took home the honor of Second Team all-purpose player. Clemson running back Travis Etienne had an advantage over Toney for First Team all-purpose, according to the voters, while Alabama's Devonta Smith, Ole Miss' Elijah Moore, North Texas' Jaelon Darden, and Arkansas State's Jonathan Adams Jr.'s placement across the First and Second Teams led to Toney being snubbed at wide receiver.

Toney caught 70 passes for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020, while also rushing for 161 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts, plus adding 12.6 yards on average and a touchdown on punt returns and a kick return average of 22.1 yards.