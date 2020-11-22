SI.com
No Changes for Florida Gators in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Zach Goodall

For the second week in a row, the Florida Gators are motionless in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, standing at No. 6 and No. 5, respectively.

Below, you can find each set of rankings in their entirety. In addition, the College Football Playoff poll will debut on Tuesday night, Nov. 24 at 7 P.M.

Week 12 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (6-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9. Oregon (3-0)

10. Miami (FL) 7-1)

11. Northwestern (5-0)

12. Indiana (4-1)

13. Georgia (5-2)

14. Oklahoma (6-2)

15. Iowa State (6-2) 

16. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

17. Marshall (7-0)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19. Southern California (3-0)

20. Texas (5-2)

21. Oklahoma State (5-2)

22. Auburn (5-2)

23. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. North Carolina (6-2)

Week 12 Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Florida (6-1)

6. Texas A&M (5-1)

7, Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9. Miami (7-1)

10. Georgia (5-2)

11. Oregon (3-0)

12. Indiana (4-1)

13. Northwestern (5-0)

14. Oklahoma (6-2)

15. Iowa State (6-2)

16. Marshall (7-0)

17. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

18. Southern California (3-0)

19. Auburn (5-2)

20. Wisconsin (2-1)

21. Texas (5-2)

22. Oklahoma State (5-2)

23. North Carolina (6-2)

24. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)

25. Tulsa (5-1)

Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty

Allowing 406 total yards to one of the SEC's worst offenses won't shoot you up any rankings list. Texas A&M was idle on Saturday and given the Aggies' over Florida earlier in the year, Florida did nothing to prove they were the better team this week to jump up a spot in the AP Top 25. 

The same can be said about Clemson in the Coaches Poll, as the Tigers' game against Florida State was postponed hours prior to kickoff, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Still, these rankings mean little as Florida still controls its destiny on the road to the SEC Championship. A win in the title game, should the Gators make it there, should lock UF into the College Football Playoff.

We'll know how the CFP committee feels about the Florida Gators on Tuesday night.

