After confirming the results of a positive COVID-19 test from Sunday, Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman will not coach against the Florida Gators this Saturday.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, who had COVID-19 last month, extended his best wishes to Pittman as he deals with coronavirus on Monday during his weekly press conference.

"I hope he has minor symptoms kind of like I had, it really wasn't as a tough ordeal," said Mullen. "I know a lot of people have had a tough time dealing with it, and then obviously the seriousness of it for a lot of other people and families out there. So, our prayers with him, and I hope he recovers quickly."

Pittman will remain in isolation and take part in virtual team meetings throughout the week. However, it will be defensive coordinator Barry Odom who fills in as interim head coach in Gainesville on Saturday.

"Practice will be very similar to if I was there. Once I get my test results back in the morning, we may add a coach. We’ve got a couple of [graduate assistants] that we could move up. I’m not positive where that would help us to be honest with you. I don’t see the head coaching role for Barry being any change really whatsoever until Saturday.Barry, right now he’s basically at practice. I have the tone-setter for practice. And then during practice I run basically all the timing of practice, and oversee every drill and all those things. Barry won’t be able to do that, because he has a defense to get ready. When we go out to practice, somebody on the equipment staff will run the timing of practice instead of me, and Barry will coach defense. But as far as the voice of the team and those things, that’ll be coach Odom. Certainly if I’m not able to go to Florida on Saturday, he’ll act as the head coach and he’ll do a damn fine job I’m sure." - Pittman on Monday, via HawgSports.com

Odom has a 25-25 record as a head coach (2-2 vs. UF), serving in that role for his alma mater Missouri from 2016-19. His Razorbacks' defense ranks No. 2 in passing yards allowed per game and has tallied 11 interceptions, posing a strong matchup for Florida's high-scoring, efficient offense.