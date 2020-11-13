Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Arkansas: The Pass Rush

This weekly series of Florida Gators X-Factor normally consists of an individual being highlighted as the crucial component for the team's success. However, this week we look to a part of the game rather than a singular player.

The obvious focal point for Saturday’s matchup with Arkansas is on Feleipe Franks and his revenge game of sorts in a highly anticipated return to the Swamp.

Not shying away from expressing his excitement and motivation to put on a show against a team he once led into battle, the former UF quarterback will be looking to make splash plays against an inconsistent defensive unit that the Gators employ.

Leaning towards the secondary early in the week as a unit that would need to take advantage of Franks possibly trying to do too much at times to make a statement, I recognized that even if the secondary struggles at times, there was a possibility they could be bailed out.

As a result, I deemed the secondary not being eligible for the title of X-Factor, despite needing to be effective as a unit on November 14th. Instead, I concluded that—due to Franks' unique strengths—this week’s Florida Gators X-Factor is the pass rush.

To this point in the season, the Arkansas offensive line has been rather suspect.

With Franks being taken down 20 times in just six games and fumbling seven times, the Gators will have opportunities to wreak havoc on the Razorbacks throughout the game, especially in the second half.

Approaching the halfway point in the 2020 season, Florida has accounted for three sacks per game and has 10 different players getting in on the action at one point or another.

While many may believe it’s time for the Gators to pin their ears back and send extra pressure due to the Hogs' offensive line’s inability to keep Franks upright, that is far from the case.

Franks has actually faired well against the blitz through six games due to his escapability and rare ability to improvise with his feet for someone of his starred. The department he’s faltered in is when teams can hit home by sending four rushers, or less, that can get the job done.

This is likely because by rushing just four men, there are fewer options to exploit open receivers due to seven defensive backs dropping into coverage.

Instead of looking to bring the heat a multitude of different, Florida should look to be more traditional in their pass-rushing schemes and reliant upon their down lineman, specifically in the form of edge rushers Brenton Cox Jr. and Zachary Carter as well as the big men on the interior Kyree Campbell and Tedarrell Slaton.

With those four combining for six of the Gators 15 sacks and 21 QB hurries this season, the group has proven they can get to the quarterback when they need to in recent matchups despite a slow start to the year in the department.

If Florida can capitalize on getting after the passer and contain the rushing attack that Franks can impose, a defense that came away with three interceptions last week against Georgia could find themselves in a position to create more turnovers this week.

Flustering Franks is the focal point for the Gators defense this week. As badly as the 6-foot-6, 228-pound QB wants to prove himself against his former team, his former team wants to shut him down.

Nothing can quiet the storm that will roll into Gainesville wearing number 13 quite like a ferocious Gators defensive line creating pressure and rattling the veteran signal-caller.