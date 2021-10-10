Watch: Falcons, Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Posts Breakout Game

It took a few weeks, but the Atlanta Falcons finally utilized former Gators tight end Kyle Pitts after selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft.

Against the New York Jets in London, Pitts would end up becoming the Falcons' primary receiving target, posting highlights that are all too familiar to anyone who watched him play over the past couple of years with Florida.

Pitts would haul in nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, all career highs as he gets that much more comfortable within the Falcons' offense this year.

As a rookie, the star-studded tight end is expected to become Atlanta's primary pass-catcher in short time, filling the role left vacant by All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Below is one of the catches Pitts made on the day against the Jets. While it looks incredible, Pitts routinely made snags like this as a member of the Gators last season. Last year, Pitts hauled in 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his final season at Florida, Pitts was a first-team unanimous All-American, while also winning the John Mackey Award as the best tight end the nation last season.

Pitts would also haul in his first-career touchdown today, hauling in the pass from just a couple of yards out near the goalline from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Expect Pitts to continue to thrive in the red zone throughout his career for Atlanta.

