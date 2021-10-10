Watch: Falcons, Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Posts Breakout Game

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Watch: Falcons, Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Has Breakout Game in London

    It took a few weeks, but the Atlanta Falcons finally utilized former Gators tight end Kyle Pitts after selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It took a few weeks, but former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts finally saw extensive action, showing out today with the Atlanta Falcons and proving why he was worth the No. 4 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

    Against the New York Jets in London, Pitts would end up becoming the Falcons' primary receiving target, posting highlights that are all too familiar to anyone who watched him play over the past couple of years with Florida.

    Pitts would haul in nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, all career highs as he gets that much more comfortable within the Falcons' offense this year.

    As a rookie, the star-studded tight end is expected to become Atlanta's primary pass-catcher in short time, filling the role left vacant by All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

    Below is one of the catches Pitts made on the day against the Jets. While it looks incredible, Pitts routinely made snags like this as a member of the Gators last season. Last year, Pitts hauled in 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

    In his final season at Florida, Pitts was a first-team unanimous All-American, while also winning the John Mackey Award as the best tight end the nation last season.

    Pitts would also haul in his first-career touchdown today, hauling in the pass from just a couple of yards out near the goalline from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Expect Pitts to continue to thrive in the red zone throughout his career for Atlanta.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Kyle Pitts, Falcons, Jets
    Football

    Watch: Falcons, Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Posts Breakout Game

    1 minute ago
    IMG_5510
    Football

    Photo Gallery: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

    2 hours ago
    Dan Mullen
    Football

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Florida's Win Over Vanderbilt

    3 hours ago
    Rashad Torrence
    Football

    Takeaways From the Florida Gators Thrashing of Vanderbilt

    19 hours ago
    Emory Jones
    Football

    Emory Jones Posts Career Day En Route to Gators 42-0 Victory Over Commodores

    21 hours ago
    NayQuan Wright
    Football

    Gators Pitch Shutout During First Half vs. Commodores, Up 21-0

    22 hours ago
    Dan Mullen
    Football

    Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Vanderbilt: Adjusted Mindset

    Oct 9, 2021
    Dan Mullen
    Football

    Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    Oct 9, 2021