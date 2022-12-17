Former Gators CB Avery Helm Transferring to TCU

Third-year Florida cornerback Avery Helm, who announced his intention to transfer this offseason on November 28, committed to the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday evening.

The Missouri City, Texas native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at TCU.

Helm was thrust into a starting role during his 2021 redshirt freshman season following a preseason knee injury to cornerback Jaydon Hill that sidelined him for the year and into 2022.

However, upon Hill's return to full health this past October, Helm saw his snaps decrease and did not take the field defensively in the final two games of the current campaign.

He finished his three-year Florida career with 23 appearances, 13 starts, 31 total tackles and four defended passes across 22 appearances and 13 starts. Pro Football Focus credits Helm for allowing just 46 percent of his 63 targets in coverage to be caught.

Helm is one of four Florida defensive backs who plan to transfer this offseason, along with Donovan McMillon, Kamar Wilcoxson and Corey Collier Jr. McMillon announced his commitment to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Helm, McMillon, offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Arkansas) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska) have each found new homes after entering the transfer portal during or after Florida's regular season.

Florida anticipates the signing and enrollment of at least six defensive backs from the class of 2023 this offseason, as cornerback/safety Dijon Johnson, cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson, safety Jordan Castell, nickel corner Sharif Denson, safety Byrce Thornton and cornerback/safety Aaron Gates are currently committed to the Gators.

