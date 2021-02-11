FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies Postponed

Florida's third basketball game in a row has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Author:
Publish date:

Florida has had a third consecutive basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, this time its Saturday home matchup against Texas A&M. The SEC, announcing the postponement in a release, shared that Texas A&M is dealing with a combination of COVID-19 concerns that led to shelving the game for the time being. 

The Texas A&M at Florida men’s basketball game of February 13 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

Florida had it's last two previously scheduled games, at Tennessee on Feb. 10 and at LSU on Feb. 6 postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Gators basketball program, as well as others. Not included as a reason for the delay of the Texas A&M game, set for Feb. 13, Florida could be inching toward a return to play at this point.

Unfortunately, that will still have to wait. UF is next scheduled to face Arkansas on the road on Feb. 16, at 7 P.M.

