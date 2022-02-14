Billy Napier: Arlis Boardingham Gives Florida Gators a Mismatch Weapon

The Florida Gators had to wait a week after National Signing Day before calling their 2022 recruiting class a finished product. UF awaited a decision from California-based athlete Arlis Boardingham, who ultimately opted for Florida over the Oregon Ducks last Wednesday.

In Boardingham, Gators head coach Billy Napier believes the Gators are receiving a "unique athlete" who can add a different element to the offense moving forward.

"If you watch the tape closely, he’s really playing receiver, playing inside ‘backer and outside ‘backer," Napier described Boardingham on Friday. "He was 6-[foot]-3 and quarter, 235 [pounds] on the visit and really has some growth potential. This is a track athlete. He ran an 11.4 [second] 100-meter last year as a junior at that size and could run even better than that this spring.

"He can go run the full route tree as a receiver if you watch the tape," the head coach continued. "He has some play strength and physicality on defense, so my experience would say those equate to a mismatch-type of player that we’ll be able to use him a lot of different ways on offense."

Although he primarily shined as a wide receiver on offense in high school, Boardingham is expected to transition to the tight end position at Florida. His skill-set as a receiver-turned-tight end, as Napier assessed, creates the potential for mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

Think of former Gators tight end and consensus All-American Kyle Pitts when you try to imagine what Boardingham's role will look like. It wouldn't be fair to expect Pitts-esque production from Boardingham or any tight end as Pitts was a special talent, but Boardingham's style of play — consisting of impressive speed for his size, physicality, and polished route-running technique — can be utilized in a similar fashion to that of the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Odds are, we'll see Boardingham line up within the offense as a traditional in-line tight end, as well as in the slot and potentially out wide as a result of his versatility.

That being said, Boardingham will need to develop as a blocker before taking the field for significant snaps as a tight end. Napier is confident Boardingham can make progress in that department due to his experience on defense, but such a transition is easier said than done. Pitts is a not-so-common example of a player successfully making the move and thriving.

In three varsity seasons at Birmingham (Calif.) High School, Boardingham hauled in 104 passes for 1,675 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also posted 107 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups defensively, and even returned 19 kickoffs for 21.3 yards on average.

"He’s a very intelligent kid. His mom and dad are impressive people," Napier added regarding Boardingham. "His dad’s a track coach and his mom’s very accomplished in her profession, so we’re very fortunate to add Arlis to our team.”

