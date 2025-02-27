Florida Gators' Billy Napier Nearly Tops The Athletic's Hot Seat List
After a bounce back season that included four wins in a row and a top-10 recruiting class to close 2024, the seat temperature under Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier appears leg-twitching and cheek-searingly warm.
The Florida head coach earned himself another year. Now that page on 2024 exists in memory and history alone. 8-5 is an improvement over the last several years, but shouldn't be considered the new normal in Gainesville.
In order to keep his job, UF needs to return to the realm of the nine-plus-win season,. To the outside, that may seem unfair but Florida forked out a great deal of money and seven wins merits the pink slip. The landscape changed for the better.
Scorching Expectations
The Athletic's Seth Emerson, listed Napier as the second coach on the worry list, the metaphorical hot seat. With only Arkansas's Sam Pittman in front of him, Emerson writes"
"This seemed over in September, and yet somehow Napier made it, with a spark from DJ Lagway being a big help," wrote Emerson of Napier and the Florida Gators. "Who knows, maybe last season was a turning point. But if the Gators have another rough start — and the first-half schedule is rough — Florida has to decide whether to let Napier, 45, ride it out again."
Honesty
None of Emerson's take is wrong. After a 1-2 start and two-double digit losses to Miami and Texas A&M to start the season, Florida looked belly up. The offense looked listless. Meanwhile, the defense couldn't stop a nosebleed.
Yet, DJ Lagway gathered the offense and the defense started playing lights out, forcing offenses into stressful situations, ultimately to see them fail.
Florida, by virtue of their offseason recruiting/transfer success made life tougher for Napier. The roster is too deep everywhere on the field to simply struggle for bowl eligibility. The goal remains post-Christmas bowls as the absolute minimum.
Stricklin Business
Athletic Director Scott Stricklin needs to also find his way out of town, provided that the Gators do struggle. His job security should directly sync with Napier's. The University of Florida, for almost 30 year, built a strong reputation as a school brimming with football talent.
Stricklin became Napier's strongest proponent, which every good athletic director should do. At the same time, he needs to accept the responsibility for the disappointing team. The standard, the lofty goals achieved by previous administrations needs to be re-embraced.
Overview
Billy Napier staved off a firing in 2024. The team rallied around him and they played above and beyond late. However, any repeating of such a slow start will not stand. Depth and talent are no longer issues. Everything will fall solely upon his shoulders if things veer sideways. Patience became negated with winning and the perks of it.