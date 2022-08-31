Gators HC Billy Napier Not Focused On Heat and Humidity Against Utah

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The highly anticipated opening matchup of the Gators 2022 campaign is quickly approaching.

Giving the first look at a team Florida fans hope to be more disciplined, consistent and outright better than that of the 2021 squad, Saturday will set expectations for the year as the No. 7 team in the nation comes to town.

However, on top of the team's performance, external factors will be present.

While the heat and humidity in The Swamp on a summer evening will surely be a factor when Florida and Utah kickoff, Gators head coach Billy Napier said he understands that's a hazard of the job – although he's interestingly donned a sweatshirt throughout the entire summer and fall – and that he isn't too concerned given that it is an aspect of preparation out of his control.

"You know, I don't think that we control that," he said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Heck, it might be a beautiful night in The Swamp, there might not be any heat or humidity. I think our focus as a team is more on our preparation."

The probability of having heat or humidity in Gainesville in early September is slim. Still, Napier's comments likely come from his lack of control of Mother Nature rather than oblivious wishful thinking.

That plan to control what Florida can is a big reason why Napier was the pick to assume the helm following Dan Mullen's departure.

Credited for his meticulous attention to detail and well-devised style of operation in CEO-like management of his team at Lousiana-Lafayette, Napier looks to bring that vision that led the Ragin' Cajuns to four straight west division titles and one outright Sun Belt championship in 2021 to Gainesville.

To do so, he believes the process is integral to the Gators' success in week one and moving forward.

"I think it's critical that we focus on the task at hand," he said. "I think execution, ultimately, will win the game. You know, I think we train in it all summer. We're right in the middle of it during training camp, so it's part of the gig at the University of Florida. But, our focus is on preparation. We don't control the weather."

Meanwhile, the Utes are thoroughly preparing for that aspect of the season-opener by simulating heat and noise within the team's practices leading up. It may not take into account the full atmosphere Ben Hill Griffin Stadium brings but does enough to equip the team with a baseline understanding of what their travel across the country will entail.

"We're sure that place is going to be very loud and difficult to play in," he said when asked about playing in The Swamp on Monday. "We've taken every measure we can to try and replicate that both noise-wise and temperature-wise. We'll see what happens."

The weather right now looks relatively mild compared to a usual Gainesville summer evening. Currently, weather.com's 10-day forecast projects scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon leading up to the game. As a result, the heat factor won't likely be as daunting for either team.

However, while that rain will bring the temperature down from the day's high of 90 degrees to the low of 72 degrees into the night, it will also significantly increase humidity to 95% during the contest.

How it affects either team won't play the biggest role in determining an eventual winner but will surely be an imminent element for both programs to overcome in week one.

