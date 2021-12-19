During the early signing period, new head coach Billy Napier and the Gators made some surprising moves, including taking a swing at former Notre Dame commit, defensive back Devin Moore who was swayed to sign with UF over the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Technically the only true flip the Gators landed over the week, Moore brings the talent of the overall class up a notch, pairing him with safety Kamari Wilson and linebacker Shemar James as the two other big names of the class.

For Napier, bringing in talent like Moore is substantial. While he plays all ofter the defensive backfield, the first-year Florida head coach made it clear the program likes him as a cornerback, something he figures to play, at least early on in his career at Florida.

"He was one of the first players that we evaluated, and man, what an impressive young man," Napier said about Moore during a Wednesday news conference following the first day of the early signing period. "We all know he's a big corner that has length. He's physical. He can play man-to-man coverage. He's certainly a good tackler."

Moore, listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, certainly has the side to play both cornerback and safety in any defensive scheme. This season at Napier's previous stop at Louisianna, the Ragin Cajuns deployed Mekhi Garner as the program's top cornerback. He's listed at 6-foot-2, so the profile and makeup of a long, lanky CB is in Napier's wheelhouse.

But it wasn't just the on-the-field traits that Napier saw in Moore that made him one of the program's top targets last week. He was also impressed and excited about the man himself and how he carries himself on a day-to-day basis around his school and his family.

"I think the thing that's most impressive about Devin is he's extremely driven. He's a hard worker. He's got an incredible attitude. He's extremely bright. He's just a first-class young man and an incredible family," he said.

"I think when you meet his mom, his dad, got a chance to meet his brother this weekend, these people, they have priorities. They've raised their family a certain way, and they're very impressive."

One of the major points of emphasis that Napier has said about how he will build the program's football roster has centered around fit, both schematically and culturally. Getting the best players is one thing, but getting the right players is what the program is going to shoot for.

In Moore, Napier feels like the program has landed exactly that, and he couldn't be happier after he heard what co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney said about Moore after a visit with the incoming freshman defensive back.

"I can remember him calling me after the home visit and just raving about Devin, and then the school visit during the day," Napier said about Toney's first impressions of Moore.

"This guy has got a presence about him, and just seeing him interact in that school with his teachers, the administrators, the students, this is the type of player and more importantly the type of person that we want on our team."

Look for the Gators to continue adding talented players as signing season moves forward and Napier and his staff actually get comfortable. With National Signing Day still a month and some change away, don't be surprised to see more elite talented headed down to Gainesville.

