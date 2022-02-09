Gators Set to Begin Phase 2 of Offseason Program: Identity

The Florida Gators are set to end their foundation phase on Thursday, entering the second phase of Billy Napier's program.

The next phase of Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier's football program is set to begin on Friday, identity. Napier will meet with the media on Friday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET. to discuss the next phase and what the program looks to accomplish during his identity phase.

The program is now wrapping up the first phase of a year-round, eight-phase plan from Napier, foundation, centering around recruiting, coaching staff hires, weight-lifting and laying the foundation for the football program for years to come.

Part of that first phase also included what will be an ongoing part of the workout program at Florida, 'Athlete of the Week,' with the first winners being QB Anthony Richardson, offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence and running back Lorenzo Lingard.

The award is given to players by UF nutritionist Kelsey Gomes for players that are hitting their weight goals set, showing progress or sticking to a plan. Gomes is a "rockstar" within the Florida Football program, someone within the program told AllGators.

That bulk of the heavy lifting of the first phase of the plan has concluded, with the coaching staff on and off the field now built, and the bulk of the players entering the program solidified. It included 12 weightlifting sessions and 10 team runs.

Now, the team will enter the next phase over the next four weeks, starting Friday. At ULL, that phase centered around the qualities and beliefs that made the group different than others, challenging the self-discipline of players and coaches.

“We have very specific goals and objectives for each one of those. And everybody in the buildings got things that they’re in charge of and that ... we’re trying to accomplish,” Napier said at his introductory press conference in December of last year.

That's what Napier is bringing over to UF as he continues during his first season as a Power 5 head coach.

“We’re talking about a very specific plan and all these different areas that affect your ability to compete. And in this league, you know, the proofs in the pudding, right?” Napier said.

The identity phase will lead into spring practice and conclude with a spring game on April 16, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

