Gators HC Billy Napier Talks Coach Paul Pasqualoni, Filling His Role

The Florida Gators will have to go without one of their more experienced coaches moving forward as senior analyst Paul Pasqualoni is taking the opportunity to join as an on-field coach with the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Gators head coach Billy Napier spoke about Pasqualoni leaving for Carolina, understanding that it could perhaps be the veteran coach's final opportunity to be an on-field coach, as Pasqualoni turns 73 this year. And no, there are no hard feelings about him leaving, either.

"Paul, we’re excited for Paul. I was so impressed with Coach P, just as a person," Napier said on Friday. "Obviously his not only knowledge but wisdom in terms of how to apply that knowledge. The guy’s done a lot of different jobs at a lot of different levels. Unique in his ability to understand all three phases of the game. So we were excited for him."

Pasqualoni was retained by Napier in December to stay on as the team's Director of Advanced Scouting and Self Scout, working with the team and Napier specifically. Pasqualoni specifically had a role within the team's defensive line room, becoming a mentor for many of the players in that position group.

Pasqualoni, 72, has coached football since 1972, beginning at the high school level. He would quickly rise to the collegiate football level before landing in the NFL in 2005 as a tight ends coach. Over time he'd switch to the defensive side of the football, coaching as a defensive coordinator for multiple years with various teams. He'd also become the head coach at Connecticut from 2011-13.

Pasqualoni was the DC for the Detroit Lions from 2018-19 before leaving to become the special assistant to the head coach with Dan Mullen over the past two seasons.

Now, Pasqualoni has his opportunity to become a coach in the NFL again, this time under Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the team's defensive line coach, officially accepting the position on Feb. 7.

"As he said going out the door there, he said, ‘You know what, I’ve got one more chance to go get on the field and coach.’ I think that’s the thing I respect about Coach P. He loves the game. He loves working with the players. He loves making the players better," said Napier.

"He’s got a passion for people. It was a no-brainer to try to keep him here. But we’re excited for him. I knew as soon as Coach Rhule called me, that that was going to happen. You meet that guy, you’re going to try to get him in your organization."

Though Napier is happy for Pasqualoni, he did indicate that the team would search for someone to fill his previous role, whether in-house or someone new.



"But I do think that role, we’ll start searching for somebody to kind of those responsibilities to, whether that’s someone in the building or someone new, we’ll decide as we go here.”

