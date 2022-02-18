Billy Napier Talks Florida Gators QB Room, Player Experience

The Florida Gators are in the thick of the second phase of head coach Billy Napier's eight-phase plan, Identity, an opportunity for the football team to learn about themselves individually and as a group, establishing leadership.

Still, as Napier continues to build a new culture and imprint his foundation into the program, it's clear what he's already done is having an effect on the players, for the better.

In a radio interview with 1010XL Primetime based in Jacksonville (Fla.), Napier detailed what he's already done to make the player experience better in Florida, a way to improve the "day-to-day" life for the players on the team.

"Obviously, a big part of our culture here and what we're trying to create is a development component. I think we're trying to maximize each one of these players, as people, as students, and as football players," Napier noted.

So, Napier got to work as quickly as possible in hiring essential personnel to his staff to make that component better, especially off-the-field.

He hired Mark Hocke as the team's Associate Head Coach/Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Kelsee Gomes as the team's Director of Sports Nutrition, Paul Silversrti as the team's Director of Sports Health and Rachel Adamkowski as the team's Football Performance Dietitian.

Of course, those are just four of the many support staff members that play a vital role in the Gators' growth off the field, and they're certainly difference makers.

"Simple things that I think make a difference," Napier added. "You're really trying to establish trust with the players, you're trying to build really good communication with the players. So when they see that you have a plan, when they see that you have an authentic care for them, I think that helps."

Little things go far, and players have already raved about the difference in food, treatment and even the parking around campus as things that have improved since Napier and his staff moved into town.

Speaking of change, the Gators are currently in a fluid situation at quarterback. Currently, the program has five players already on campus in Anthony Richardson, Emory Jones, Jack Miller, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna.

Miller transferred into the program recently, while Florida is also bringing in a recruit in Max Brown who has already signed with the program. That brings a total of six signal-callers for what Napier described to 1010XL as a "strong quarterback room."

"There's no question that we're fortunate that Anthony [Richardson] has had really good experience, and certainly, he's made some wild plays, right? Some very impressive plays. And Emory's played really good football at times as well."

Of course, though, Napier acknowledged that both QBs had their ups and downs last year, Jones as the team's starting QB for the majority of the season while Richardson played significant snaps, and started one game last season against the Georgia Bulldogs.

At the end of the day, the QB position is pretty dependent on the players they are surrounded with, the offensive line, receivers and running backs. That's "glaring" across every level of football, Napier said.

"So, sometimes the quarterback will get too much credit, sometimes he gets too much blame.

"So, I think that, much like every position on our team, we're in a transition, we're learning a new system, we're getting to know the players. Not only their skill sets and how they process information, but who they are as people. But the quarterback room is in really good shape."

Still, Napier cautions that the process will take time, but they're right in the thick of it now in his first year as the team's HC. Still, the team's QB room looks to be taking shape already.

"So I'm confident that we can get that room to play winning football. And we're in the process of establishing those things and what that looks like for us and how we operate."

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Napier on 1010XL by clicking here.

