Photo: Billy Napier and the Gators' quarterbacks; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators' crowded quarterback room entering 2022 spring camp is down to five members as redshirt senior and 2021 starter Emory Jones has left the team and intends to transfer after obtaining his degree.

Although Napier and his staff convinced Jones to stick around originally as the latter had planned to transfer at the end of last season, the head coach hinted on Tuesday that he anticipated some turnover at the quarterback position this offseason.

That theory, before being proven true, led to the transfer acquisition of former Ohio State passer and redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III, which has already proven to be a beneficial move.

"There’s a reason Jack’s here, first of all," Napier said on Tuesday. "We anticipated potential issues."

Now, Miller alongside predicted 2022 starter Anthony Richardson headline Florida's quarterback room, with redshirt freshmen Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna providing depth throughout the spring. Incoming freshman Max Brown is set to join the group over the summer, as well.

Besides Richardson, who has played in ten games, the group is lacking experience as Miller, Del Rio-Wilson and Kitna have combined to appear in just six matchups. Napier understands that the group is in need of further development as such, especially considering each quarterback is in the process of learning a new offense.

“The quarterbacks as a whole, this is a developmental game. It’s important to understand that we do a lot more practicing than we do playing when it comes to football," Napier explained. "This is where you learn. This is where you develop as a player. Regardless of your experience level, this is where you get your first experience.

"We’re four days in. We’re moving our way through the field zones and we're moving our way through the downs-and-distances. We’ll scrimmage practice eight. We’re about halfway through here in terms of the whole picture, and I think this is where you get the most experience as a football player."

Napier didn't expand much on Richardson following the fourth day of practice — he already shared after the first session that he understands why Gator fans and onlookers believe Richardson can become a good player, which speaks volumes as that was Napier's first chance to see Richardson throw in person following an offseason knee surgery.

Napier did, however, detail what he's seen from Miller, who appears to be behind Richardson in the competition to start but has made a strong impression on the staff regardless.

"I think Jack comes across as a guy who has been in competition before. He’s played in games before. I think he does come across like it’s not too big for him. He’s comfortable. He’s able to handle the good and the bad. I think he can make a play, and then be the same guy the next play. He can make a mistake, and then be the same guy the next play. So there’s some steadiness there that I appreciate.

"Certainly you can see the ball comes out of his hand. He has arm talent, he’s accurate and so far he’s picking it up pretty quick. I think we made a good decision there. We’re glad Jack’s on our team.”

The Gators have far more work to do with their quarterbacks before the season kicks off in order to effectively run the offense. However, spring practice and scrimmages will provide the group with the development necessary to do so, and each contributor has already made a strong impression on Napier and Co. from the work they've put in.

"Overall, I think these guys are doing really well. They're coming in extra and I see it sticking," Napier said. "Little bit of a whole-part-whole approach, but it is sticking and they’re retaining information and I see improvement. Pleased with that group.”

