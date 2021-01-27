Florida Gators OC Brian Johnson Takes NFL Job, Per Report

Florida Gators offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has made a jump to the pros.

Johnson has accepted the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coaching position, as reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons at Florida under head coach Dan Mullen, Johnson's former offensive coordinator at Utah in 2004. At UF, Johnson helped Mullen rejuvenate the quarterback position after nearly a decade of lackluster performance, most notably developing Kyle Trask into a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season.

During Trask's impressive 2020 season, in which he passed for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns, Johnson earned interviews for the formerly-vacant South Carolina and Boise State head coaching positions.

Florida would finish with the nation's No. 1 passing offense during the 2020 season, averaging 378.6 yards per game.

Prior to his stint at Florida, Johnson served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Houston and Utah. In between those gigs, Johnson spent three years under Mullen as quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State.

Johnson will join new Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who was officially hired on Jan. 24. There, Johnson will be tasked with "fixing" quarterback Carson Wentz, a former NFL MVP contender during the 2017 season who has since regressed and was benched during the 2020 season in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

However, the firing of former head coach Doug Pederson indicates that the Eagles will honor Wentz's large contract and attempt to get his game right with a new coaching staff. Should Johnson accomplish such a feat as Wentz's quarterbacks coach, he could be in line for more head coaching interviews in the future - in college and the pros.