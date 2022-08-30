Former Gators DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Traded to Eagles

Easily the biggest move of the NFL's 53-man roster cutdown day on Tuesday thus far, former Florida Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is being traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport shared in his report that Gardner-Johnson and the Saints have been unable to find a middle ground in talks of a contract extension, which led the two parties to search for a viable trade partner.

The Eagles will send their 2023 fifth-round draft pick and the lower of their two 2024 sixth-round picks to the Saints in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported shortly after this story was originally published.

In his three-year Gators career, Gardner-Johnson posted nine interceptions including three pick-sixes, 12 pass breakups, 161 total tackles, 15.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks across 37 appearances and 26 starts. He memorably was named the defensive MVP of his final game with Florida, a 41-15 victory over Michigan in the 2018 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Saints selected the Cocoa (Fla.) native with the No. 105 pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which was considered a surprising slide at the time given Gardner-Johnson's college production.

Over his first three pro campaigns, it became clear that New Orleans had acquired a draft-day steal in selecting Gardner-Johnson. He went on to start in 31 of his 43 appearances for the Saints, primarily as a nickel corner, and tallied 161 tackles, three sacks, 15 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 28 defended passes and one forced fumble.

According to Pelissero, the Eagles intend to move Gardner-Johnson to safety, a position he spent most of his Florida career at before transitioning to STAR nickel corner in 2018. This will award Gardner-Johnson the opportunity for a more lucrative contract than the market for nickel corners typically creates.

