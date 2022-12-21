Florida LB Chief Borders Transferring to Nebraska

Photo: Chief Borders; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida outside linebacker Chief Borders announced on Tuesday evening that he plans to transfer to Nebraska.

A rising redshirt sophomore, Borders will maintain three years of eligibility to play for the Cornhuskers and new head coach Matt Rhule.

Borders, who originally picked Florida over offers from Stanford, Auburn, Michigan State, Florida State and other programs, announced his transfer portal entrance on December 5.

Borders carved out a special teams role for the Gators in 2022 and tallied two tackles across his 12 appearances this year, earning 233 snaps across the return, coverage, kicking and blocking units. While he didn't earn many defensive snaps, Florida developed Borders at the edge-rushing outside linebacker position.

The Chicago, Ill. native and Franklin (Ga.) Heard County product saw the field in 16 games during his UF career.

Nine of the 18 scholarship Florida players who entered the portal this offseason have identified their transfer destinations thus far: Borders, tight end Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Arkansas), outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall III (USF), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple), and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

Borders is the third UF player to transfer to Nebraska this offseason, following Collier and Ortiz.

