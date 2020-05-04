Take Your Pick: Florida Gators CB Vernon Hargreaves III or C.J. Henderson

Picture this: The Florida Gators are on the brink of being declared National Champions. The only thing that stands in between them and the coveted College Football Playoff trophy is one more play by the opposition.

The ball is snapped, the quarterback drops back in the pocket to see man coverage across the board. He immediately turns and releases the ball in the direction of their star wide receiver for a 50/50 ball in the back of the end zone.

Based off their college careers alone, which former Gators cornerback would you choose to break up the pass in one on one coverage, Vernon Hargreaves III or C.J. Henderson?

Throughout the history of Florida football, the Gators have been synonymous with talented defensive backs and have even sparked the question of “DBU” over the years. In the past decade alone, there have been talented players who have rolled through the program at the position.

However, none have been better than the two first-round draft picks of Henderson and Hargreaves.

Standing at 5-11, 199 lbs., Hargreaves III was on the small end of the spectrum for corners, but he never let that stop him from locking up the opposition.

Tallying 121 total tackles, 27 passes defended, ten interceptions, and two fumble recoveries throughout his Gator career, Hargreaves rose into the national spotlight during his sophomore campaign and never looked back.

Finishing his third and final year with four interceptions to add to four passes defended, Hargreaves, solidified himself a spot as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first-round draft pick in the 2016 draft, being selected 11th overall.

Making up for his height disadvantage against nearly any wide receiver he lined up against, Hargreaves coupled terrific ball skills with quick feet and little wasted movement that allowed him to excel in man to man coverage.

On the other hand, there is Henderson.

Standing at 6-1, 202 lbs., Henderson is a guy who is the prototypical mold for the cornerback position. Pairing incredible length with blazing speed—clocking a 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL combine—Henderson creates problems for opposing receivers.

As an athletic specimen who plays exceptionally well in man coverage given his excellent recovery speed and superb ball skills, Henderson burst onto the scene in a big way in 2017.

In the very first game of his collegiate career against Michigan in Dallas, TX, Henderson picked off Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and returned the ball for six in what would result in a Gators loss on opening day.

However, from that point on, Henderson displayed his talents for all to see.

Accounting for 93 total tackles, 20 passes defended, six interceptions, and two touchdowns throughout his time at Florida, Henderson solidified himself as a first-round draft with his performance on the field and at the NFL combine.

Going ninth overall in the 2020 NFL draft to Jacksonville, Henderson looks to fill in the void as the Jaguars CB1 that was left by Jalen Ramsey when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 season.

Without further ado, who is my pick to place outside on an island to secure the Gators a national title?

My pick: C.J. Henderson

Despite the success that Hargreaves displayed during his time at Florida, Henderson is my pick due to his length alone.

While both men possess superb man on man talents and display promising ball skills that would make either option one a coach would be comfortable with, it’s too hard to ignore the apparent difference in stature between the two.

In 50/50 ball situations, it’s always more beneficial to have length on your side. Given the fact that Henderson’s game is built on the foundation of length and speed, it’s no surprise he’s the guy you to go here.

On top of the physical attributes Henderson possesses, he has shown time and time again that he can go up and knock the ball away whenever it flies in his direction.

Dating back to 2018, Henderson has also only allowed 20 catches on 44 targets and has been recorded as making a play on the ball to break it up a whopping 16 times per Pro Football Focus.

With so much on the line and having the option to choose between two guys with rather significant height differences to put outside on an island, Henderson is my guy to lock up an opposing wideout to secure a National Championship victory for the Florida Gators.

Who would you put on an island to win the Gators a national championship? What is your reasoning?