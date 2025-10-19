Florida Gators Coaching Hot Board
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators officially are searching for a new head coach after firing Billy Napier midway through his fourth season on Sunday.
While a coaching hire likely won't be official until the end of the regular season, it is never too early to break down some candidates. Florida Gators on SI lists possible candidates to keep a close eye on as UF begins its search.
Top Candidate: Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss Head Coach)
Lane Kiffin has been more popular in the eyes of Gators fans in the last two seasons than Napier has.
Across nearly six seasons with Ole Miss, Kiffin has gone 50-19 with three 10-win seasons and is poised for another with the Rebels off to a 6-1 start. There were also reports and rumors dating back to last season that had Florida fired Napier then, Kiffin would have been the top candidate.
An offensive guru, Kiffin's history developing quarterbacks, including first-round pick Jaxson Dart and this year's emergence of Trinidad Chambliss, stand out.
It also helps that Kiffin's buyout if he willingly leaves Ole Miss for another program is roughly $4 million.
There's also personal ties. Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla, who recently moved to Oxford, is the daughter of former UF quarterback John Reaves, while his son, Knox, is a noted Gators fan.
Secondary Candidate: Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame Head Coach)
Marcus Freeman has become a popular name in college football after leading Notre Dame to a national championship appearance last season. Currently in his first stint as a head coach, Freeman is 38-12 midway through his fourth season.
A defensive guru, Freeman first made his name as a defensive coordinator for Cincinatti before becoming the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame in 2021. After Brian Kelly's sudden departure to LSU, he was elevated to head coach.
With Notre Dame being a private university, Freeman's buyout is not public, but his current contract runs until 2030. His buyout was originally believed to be around $4 million before he signed an extension.
Other Candidates: Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri Head Coach), James Franklin (Former Penn State Head Coach)
Kiffin and Freeman appear to be the top two choices, but if Florida misses out on both, coaches in this category could be considered.
James Franklin headlines the group after a near-12-year tenure with Penn State that ended with his dismissal earlier this month. He finished with a record of 104-45 with six 10-win seasons, but his struggle to win big games stood out.
As a fired coach, Franklin does not have a buyout if he takes a new job. He also teased a quick return to coaching during an appearance on College GameDay on Saturday.
Eli Drinkwitz stands out due to his SEC experience with a 44-25 record in his sixth season at Missouri. He is currently signed through 2029, a deal that was signed this summer.