All Gators

Florida Gators Coaching Hot Board

Florida fired Billy Napier on Sunday, beginning the Gators' search for its next head coach.

Cam Parker

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is a popular candidate for the Florida Gators' head coaching job.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is a popular candidate for the Florida Gators' head coaching job. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators officially are searching for a new head coach after firing Billy Napier midway through his fourth season on Sunday.

While a coaching hire likely won't be official until the end of the regular season, it is never too early to break down some candidates. Florida Gators on SI lists possible candidates to keep a close eye on as UF begins its search.

Top Candidate: Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss Head Coach)

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin headlines Florida's possible coaching candidates.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin headlines Florida's possible coaching candidates. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin has been more popular in the eyes of Gators fans in the last two seasons than Napier has.

Across nearly six seasons with Ole Miss, Kiffin has gone 50-19 with three 10-win seasons and is poised for another with the Rebels off to a 6-1 start. There were also reports and rumors dating back to last season that had Florida fired Napier then, Kiffin would have been the top candidate.

An offensive guru, Kiffin's history developing quarterbacks, including first-round pick Jaxson Dart and this year's emergence of Trinidad Chambliss, stand out.

It also helps that Kiffin's buyout if he willingly leaves Ole Miss for another program is roughly $4 million.

There's also personal ties. Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla, who recently moved to Oxford, is the daughter of former UF quarterback John Reaves, while his son, Knox, is a noted Gators fan.

Secondary Candidate: Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame Head Coach)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman led the Fighting Irish to an appearance in the national championship last season.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman led the Fighting Irish to an appearance in the national championship last season. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marcus Freeman has become a popular name in college football after leading Notre Dame to a national championship appearance last season. Currently in his first stint as a head coach, Freeman is 38-12 midway through his fourth season.

A defensive guru, Freeman first made his name as a defensive coordinator for Cincinatti before becoming the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame in 2021. After Brian Kelly's sudden departure to LSU, he was elevated to head coach.

With Notre Dame being a private university, Freeman's buyout is not public, but his current contract runs until 2030. His buyout was originally believed to be around $4 million before he signed an extension.

Other Candidates: Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri Head Coach), James Franklin (Former Penn State Head Coach)

James Franklin was dismissed in his 12th season at Penn State.
James Franklin was dismissed in his 12th season at Penn State. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Kiffin and Freeman appear to be the top two choices, but if Florida misses out on both, coaches in this category could be considered.

James Franklin headlines the group after a near-12-year tenure with Penn State that ended with his dismissal earlier this month. He finished with a record of 104-45 with six 10-win seasons, but his struggle to win big games stood out.

As a fired coach, Franklin does not have a buyout if he takes a new job. He also teased a quick return to coaching during an appearance on College GameDay on Saturday.

Eli Drinkwitz stands out due to his SEC experience with a 44-25 record in his sixth season at Missouri. He is currently signed through 2029, a deal that was signed this summer.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz recently signed an extension with the Tigers.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz recently signed an extension with the Tigers. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

Home/Football