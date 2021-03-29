Corey Bell Rejoins Florida Gators Staff

A familiar face has joined the Florida Gators coaching staff in a recruiting capacity. Former UF defensive backs coach Corey Bell is back in Gainesville and will serve as an Assistant Director of Player Personnel in high school relations for the Gators, according to the university's faculty directory.

Fellow Florida Assistant Director of Player Personnel Keiwan Ratliff officially broke the news via Twitter on Monday, extending a welcome to both Bell and Kelvin Bolden. Bolden announced his hiring to a position of the same title earlier in March.

Bell spent the 2017 season as Florida's assistant defensive backs coach as a part of head coach Jim McElwain's coaching staff, who was ultimately let go before the end of the season. Bell went on to serve as cornerbacks coach for UCF from 2018-20, and is projected to see at least two members of the Knights' secondary be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback, who graduated in 1995, had originally committed to play at Florida and was primarily recruited by former UF assistant Charlie Strong as a high school prospect.

Bell also spent time on the Florida Atlantic and the University of Miami coaching staff and recruiting departments. A Miami, Fla. native, he served as a head and assistant high school coach in the area in the late 1990s and early 2010s, becoming the youngest head coach in the state of Florida at 25 years old when he was hired by Miami Edison in 1997.

Bell's strong ties to South Florida strengthen the importance of his hiring, as he will be expected to take on a lead role recruiting the region alongside members of the coaching staff.