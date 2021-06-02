2021 Gators Signee Dakota Mitchell Enrolls at Florida

Sports Illustrated home
2022 Gators Signee Dakota Mitchell Enrolls at Florida

Dakota Mitchell is the fifth and final defensive back from Florida's 2021 signing class to enroll at UF.
Author:
Publish date:

Another member of Florida's 2021 signing class has officially made it to campus, as Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Dakota Mitchell arrived at UF on Tuesday. 

Mitchell originally committed to Florida last June and signed with the program during the 2021 early signing period. Mitchell had been recruited to UF by former safeties coach Ron English with the idea that he'd focus on the nickel cornerback position, and although English was replaced by Wesley McGriff this offseason, Mitchell should be expected to remain in the slot under McGriff's coaching.

The 5-foot-11, 185 pound defensive back pledged to Florida over LSU, where he had previously been committed, Alabama, Auburn - where he was recruited in part by McGriff - and other schools.

Mitchell is one of five defensive backs to sign with and enroll at Florida from the class of 2021, following cornerbacks Jason Marshall Jr. and Jordan Young as well as safeties Donovan McMillion and Corey Collier Jr. to campus this year.

While he was busy moving into school housing and growing accustomed to life on campus, Mitchell spent some of his Tuesday afternoon with recruiting assistant Keiwan Ratliff as Florida's staff welcomed prospects for campus visits for the first time since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. One recruit Mitchell spent time with 2022 running back Terrance Gibbs, who was his high school teammate at Winter Park.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

