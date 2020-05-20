AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

CBS: Florida Gators' Dan Mullen the No. 8 Head Coach in Power Five

Zach Goodall

CBS Sports believes that SEC Championships are just around the corner for Dan Mullen's Florida Gators.

The college football staff at CBS compiled their rankings of the 65 Power Five head coaches entering the 2020 season: A "highly subjective exercise based on what each voter believes makes a great coach - winning record, recruiting chops, up-and-coming talent - leading to a wide range of results on some." 

After cracking the No. 10 spot following his first season in charge, Mullen has received a bump up to No. 8. Below is what analyst Tom Fornelli offered in explanation:

If you look at the coaches in our top 10, there's one glaring difference between Mullen and the others. He's the only one yet to win a conference title as a head coach. So why is he ranked this high? Well, the short answer is that, if he had been able to win a conference title at Mississippi State, he would already be in the top five. What he did accomplish with the Bulldogs was impressive with or without the trophies, and now that he's coaching the Gators, he's in a position where he's better equipped to get them. Mullen has quickly restored Florida as a threat in the SEC East with 21 wins in his first two seasons. You can't help but feel that the conference title will come eventually. 2019 rank: 10 (+2)

Fornelli believes that Mullen has the resources at Florida to begin truly contending for the SEC crown, unlike what he had at Mississippi State. That elevates Mullen up the list, despite being the only top ten coach without a conference title.

Mullen still found success at his old stomping grounds, earning SEC Coach of the Year honors in 2014 after finishing 10-3, so it's fair to expect a continued upward trajectory as the talent he has recruited begins to take on full-time roles.

Of the top ten coaches on the list, five come from the SEC. Mullen comes in at No. 5, behind Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher (No. 7), Georgia's Kirby Smart (No. 6), LSU's Ed Orgeron (No. 4), and Alabama's Nick Saban (No. 1). In total, seven SEC coaches found themselves in the top 25.

Do you agree with Mullen's spot on the list?

Earlier on Wednesday, AllGators released a segment with Sports Illustrated Gambling on Florida's over-under for the 2020 season. You can find out more here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Florida Gators WR Josh Hammond Shares His Journey to NFL

Former Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond reflects on his time at Florida, along with the draft process which has led him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

2021 DB Corey Collier Jr. Places Florida Gators in Top Six

One of Florida's top targets in the 2021 recruiting class, Miami Palmetto (Fla.) safety Corey Collier Jr. has placed the Florida Gators in the top six schools in his recruitment.

Zach Goodall

Will the Florida Gators Post Double-Digit Wins Next Season?

Sports Illustrated Gambling discusses the Florida Gators' over-under for the 2020 season.

Zach Goodall

Film Study: Florida Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate’s Speed and Versatility

Mohamoud Diabate was able to capitalize on the little amount of opportunity he saw in 2019. What traits does he hold that suggest last season was just the beginning of an era of dominance at the University of Florida?

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Can Florida Gators RB Malik Davis Have A Major Comeback Season?

The fourth-year back out of Tampa has had a career riddled with injury. But he now has a full year of health under him. What can that mean?

GrahamMarsh_

Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners Schedule Basketball Home-And-Home

The Gators and Sooner will face off on each other's home floor in the coming seasons.

GrahamMarsh_

2021 DL Desmond Watson Places Florida Gators in Top Three Schools

The Gators make the cut for the Armwood defensive tackle, joining two other SEC schools vying for Watson's commitment.

Donavon Keiser

by

John Garcia Jr

Could Stewart Reese be the Gators' Next Jonathan Greenard?

Florida's acquisition of Mississippi State offensive lineman can offset the loss of freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar Pens Apology to Seattle Seahawks, Fans

Former Gators wide receiver, now Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar, issued an apology to his employers, along with fans Sunday night.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DE Tyreak Sapp

As the top-ranked player currently committed in the Gators' 2021 recruiting class, DE Tyreak Sapp has the tools for success as the next level.

Demetrius Harvey