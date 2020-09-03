SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators HC Dan Mullen Named to Dodd Trophy Watch List

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has been named to the Bobby Dodd Trophy Award Watch List, given annually to a Division 1 head coach "who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy."

Mullen is one of 13 FBS head coaches to make the list, joining North Carolina's Mack Brown, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, Texas' Tom Herman, UCF's Josh Heupel, Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, Auburn's Gus Malzahn, Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall, LSU's Ed Orgeron, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Mullen has compiled a 21-5 record as Florida's head coach over the past two seasons, leading the Gators to a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Michigan in 2018 and a Capital One Orange Bowl win over Virginia this past December.

This year, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl committee, which selects the annual winner, have elected to only nominate coaches from programs that intend to play this fall season amid the coronavirus pandemic, along with their general rule of first-year coaches not being applicable.

The list of candidates will be cut down during the season, with the winner of the award being announced during the week of the Peach Bowl, in Atlanta.

Mullen joins seven UF players on major preseason award watch lists this year: Quarterback Kyle Trask has made five, tight end Kyle Pitts (two), linebacker Ventrell Miller (one), cornerback Kaiir Elam (one), kicker Evan McPherson (one), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (one) and defensive end Dante Lang (one). 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators' QB Kyle Trask Improves Game, Physique, 'Firing On All Cylinders'

What was the focus of Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask's offseason training, and is it paying off?

Zach Goodall

2022 DB Hearing from Mullen, Multiple Gators Coaches Often

A top defensive back in the class of 2022 has had his phone blown up by the Florida Gators as of late.

Zach Goodall

Gators' Kyle Pitts Never Considered Opting Out, Talks NFL TE Deals

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is mindful of the stakes this season, what having a great year could do for him.

Demetrius Harvey

Checking In With Florida Gators 2021 DE Target Bryce Langston

Where do things stand with former Gators commit Bryce Langston and his recruitment?

Zach Goodall

by

NAPLESGATOR

Georgia Bulldogs QB Jamie Newman Opts Out of 2020 Football Season

The Florida Gators will not face off against Georgia Bulldogs transfer quarterback Jamie Newman after all.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators' Kyle Trask Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has now been named to five watch lists prior to the start of the SEC's season.

Demetrius Harvey

Live Thread: 2022 Prospects the Florida Gators Have Contacted

Which 2022 prospects have the Florida Gators reached out to since midnight on September 1st?

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Gators' D.C. Grantham Talks Youth at Safety, 'Versatile' Trey Dean

With three seniors at the position, the Gators' youth movement could come sooner rather than later in 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2020 Shooting Guard Outlook

An outlook into the projected depth chart of the Florida Gators shooting guard position in 2020.

Brandon Carroll

Jets, Former Gators RB Lamical Perine Suffers Small Injury In Camp

Jets, former Gators running back Lamical Perine received good news after being carted off of the practice field the other day.

Zach Goodall