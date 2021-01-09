Source: Florida's Dan Mullen Not Interviewing with New York Jets

Despite a report indicating that one had been scheduled "in the next few days," Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen does not have a head coaching interview set with the New York Jets, according to a high-ranking Florida team source.

The Jets have not requested an interview through athletic director Scott Stricklin, which is required in order to officially speak with Mullen. That could always end up happening, but it has not as of the publishing of this story.

Mullen emerged as a part of the NFL coaching carousel rumor mill last weekend, when ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that Mullen would be "open" to a jump to the pros. Shortly afterward when the Jets fired former head coach Adam Gase, NFL Network listed Mullen as a candidate for the vacancy.

The three-year Gators head coach even received 5/1 odds at taking the Jets' head coach opening, the second-highest of any candidate according to BetOnline.ag on Tuesday.

Mullen has not popped up as a candidate elsewhere, other than receiving long-shot odds for the Detroit Lions' vacancy by BetOnline.ag as well. The NFL could look Mullen's way provided his long, proven history of developing quarterbacks, but it simply hasn't come to fruition this offseason. UF ended the 2020 season on a three-game losing streak while Mullen dealt with backlash on numerous occasions for his post-game comments following losses, which could give pro teams some pause.

As Florida welcomed 2021 early enrollees to campus on Friday, Mullen tweeted a video summation, where he could be seen, of the Gators' recruits arriving on campus.