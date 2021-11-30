Former Gators HC Dan Mullen to Appear on SEC Nation on Saturday

Photo: Dan Mullen; Credit: Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen will make his first speaking appearance since his November 21 firing on ESPN's SEC Nation this Saturday to preview the SEC Championship between No. 1 Georgia (12-0) and No. 3 Alabama (11-1), per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

It makes a lot of sense why SEC Network asked Mullen to join the show offer analysis of the championship game. He coached Florida in the SEC Championship against Alabama just last December and his Gators team would take on the Crimson Tide once again ten months later during the 2021 season.

Mullen is also the last head coach to have defeated Georgia, when the Gators beat the Bulldogs by a score of 44-28 in 2020. The Bulldogs are 16-0 since that game, including their Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati, and have risen to the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Mullen was let go before Florida's regular-season finale following a 24-23 overtime loss to Missouri, marking the Gators' sixth loss of their 2021 campaign less than a year from their first SEC Championship appearance since 2016. Florida hired Louisiana head coach Billy Napier to replace Mullen on Sunday.

SEC Nation will air at 2 P.M. ET on Saturday ahead of the title game.

