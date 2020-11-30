Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen was asked to evaluate his defensive coordiator Todd Grantham's performance this season in Monday's weekly press conference.

Given UF's struggles against up-tempo offenses, with miscommunication, most recently containing the run in the first half against Kentucky, and other various issues throughout the year, the question was a logicial one, and was one that fans were probably encouraged to hear.

But Mullen was forthright with praise for his defensive play caller.

“I think he’s done a great job," Mullen responded. "Look at what we’ve done in different games and adjustments we make in the course of the game."

Of course, Kentucky's 146 rushing yards (sacks removed) in the first half were a major concern as UF almost took a halftime deficit into the locker room. However, Mullen makes a good point about adjustments.

Kentucky didn't score a single point in the second half, gaining just 46 yards in the process. Vanderbilt got on an early roll playing up-tempo, before losing track and being held scoreless from 2:45 in the first quarter until 2:01 left in the third, over 30 minutes of game time later.

Against Georgia on Nov. 7, running back Zamir White kicked the game off with a 75-yard rushing score. Georgia's rushing attack was held to 3.2 yards per carry from that play on, and had to rely on a poor passing attack in an attempt to usurp Florida's lead in the second-half, to no avail.

"In the last couple weeks, right, [Kentucky's] one touchdown we gave up on Saturday was after an offensive turnover on the plus-30-yard line going in and it’s the only time they went down and scored a touchdown in the entire game," said Mullen. "The week before, we give up 10 points and shut them down the rest of the game. We have one play where we missed a couple of tackles."

Mullen also made note that the defense was missing players early on in the season, and that since those players returned, there has been growth across the unit.

Such a case can be made for defensive tackle Kyree Campbell who missed the first three games of the season (undisclosed), as the defensive line has improved tremendously since his return to the field against Missouri. Florida ranks second the SEC in sacks with 23 and first in tackles for loss with 41.

Safety Brad Stewart Jr. also missed the first two games of the season (undisclosed), who has since emerged as Florida's starting STAR cornerback. And against Missouri in Florida's fourth game of the season, right after the team's COVID-19 outbreak, the Gators were down three starters in the secondary (undisclosed).

"I think early on we had some games that we kind of growing, learning, and played some pretty good offenses," Mullen said in addition to being shorthanded. "But you look, we’ve had some pretty darn good defensive games here as well in the middle of the second half of the season.”

There is no doubt that Florida's defense has had its lapses throughout the year, leaving onlookers - fans and anaylsts alike - scratching their head at times.

Then you remember Florida is 7-1, one win away from clinching the SEC East, and for the most part controlling every game with its offense to the point that the defense can afford a few mistakes. It isn't desirable, but when you consider it's what's happened as UF has given up 12 points per contest in their last two and finished games strong, you realize it isn't the end of the world.

It may be a bit much to say Grantham is doing great, but at this point, he's doing better with his defense than outsiders have given him credit for.