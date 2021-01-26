Former Gators DB Coach Ron English Hired by Purdue

As UF continues to fill the voids left by the departures of DB coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray, English appears to have already found a new gig.

Photo credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Former Florida Gators safeties coach Ron English has found his landing spot just weeks after moving on from the Florida coaching staff. While his major priority with the Gators was coaching safeties, Purdue has officially hired the veteran coach as its cornerbacks coach.

The announcement was made yesterday by Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm.

"We are very pleased to have Ron join our coaching staff," Brohm said. "He has experience as a head coach, defensive coordinator and as an assistant on the highest levels of football across the country. We are excited to have his expertise and knowledge."

Both English and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray were let go shortly following the team's disappointing end to its season. Gray has since joined the staff in South Carolina.

Since then, the Gators have announced the hire of two defensive backs coaches, Wesley McGriff and Jules Montinar, although their roles have not been specifically explained as of yet.

While at Florida, English enjoyed several ups and downs as both a recruiter and as a defensive backs coach. The experienced safeties coach originally joined the Gators in 2018, spending the last three seasons with the program.

Perhaps one of his brightest players, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson would eventually go on to be selected in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson was the Peach Bowl MVP in 2018.

This year, however, it appeared the defense as a whole, particularly within the Florida secondary would take a major hit. While there were certainly mitigating circumstances; COVID-19, lack of practice time, and a tough 10-game SEC-only schedule, the Florida defense performed far below the level expected of them, especially at safety.

In 2020, Florida owned the nation's No. 100 passing defense in 2020, allowing 257.5 yards through the air per game.

While much of the Gators' issues came at safety, the development of the safety position over the past two seasons fell into question, too. Senior safety Donovan Stiner continued to struggle, while those behind him didn't appear to ever have a shot at earning playing time ahead of him.

One safety, Shawn Davis, appears to be the best of the bunch, however, the issues the team had last season were certainly pronounced.

English enjoyed plenty of recruiting wins, however. In the 2021 recruiting cycle, Florida netted four-star safety Corey Collier, one of the brightest of the bunch at the position this year. The team also has a shot of landing Tallahassee, Fla. native, Terrion Arnold who was heavily recruited by English.

Moving forward, the Gators will hope to have better success under the guidance of McGriff and Montinar as they continue to rebuild its secondary.