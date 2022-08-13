Photo: Anthony Richardson and Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

"If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one," is a typical football cliche that can be used to describe Florida a season ago.

The Gators no longer have that issue this year. They have their guy.

As football continues to live gloriously in the Age of Offense, the quarterback position is paramount to a team's success, or lack thereof.

This time last year, it was clear that Emory Jones would open the season as the Gators' starter.

However, the indisputable talent of backup Anthony Richardson led to a rotation similar to that of the Chris Leak-Tim Tebow pair that Dan Mullen had success with as an offensive coordinator en route to Florida's 2006 National Championship victory.

That tried-and-true formula failed to work the same magic.

A quarterback controversy arose relatively early in the year, and it continued as the Gators began to spiral until Mullen's tenure met its end in Gainesville. Jones — who failed to capitalize on the starting opportunity he was groomed for three years for — transferred out of the program to Arizona State following the spring semester as a result.

Now, with Billy Napier stepping in at the helm as the head coach, offensive play-caller and quarterbacks coach, there is one question that needs no answer: Who will line up under center for the Gators in 2022?

Starter: Anthony Richardson

I know I said the question needs no answer, but allow me to indulge.

The thought for Richardson as he assumes the position full-time is that he can elevate the Gators' production and record considerably if he produces at his peak.

Accounting for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions through the air and 51 carries for 401 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in rotation a season ago, Richardson was far from perfect. However, he flashed the potential to be an elite dual-threat option for the program heading into the future in both facets of the game.

Displaying those skills at various points last season — specifically against the likes of FAU, USF, LSU and FSU — the 6-foot-4, 232-pound quarterback with just 10% body fat who runs a 4.4 40-yard dash and can uncork the football over 75 yards has undeniably elite intangibles.

That landed him on The Athletic's annual College Football "Freaks List".

The next step for him is seeing the game slow down to a point where he can make quick, intelligent mental progressions as a passer and rusher.

Napier said he believes that has happened this offseason, supplying even more confidence and comfort to the potential star in college football.

"Anthony — there's no question that his confidence and comfort level with the verbiage, with the communication, I think he's more concise and we've seen him be much more accurate," he said on Tuesday. "The old adage, 'We're all on the same page,' I think we're making progress to being on the same sentence if that makes sense. I think his feet are in the right place because he's processing quicker, he's able to anticipate and the ball's going to the right place.

"So, very pleased with Anthony [and] where he's at. I think he's getting more comfortable in that leadership role and things that come with being the quarterback at the University of Florida."

He now enters his first season as the unrivaled starter. If he can continue to progress mentally when the lights come on, turn the spurts of unique talent into consistency in production and avoid injury, Richardson could fall into the conversation of top quarterbacks around the nation.

Backup: Jack Miller III

The drop-off from the top is considerably steep, considering the elite intangibles Richardson brings to the table. However, Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III occupies a firm grip on the backup position heading into the season.

He looked for a fresh start after losing the quarterback battle to C.J. Stroud — who then ran away with the job with his performance — in Columbus for the 2021 season. The Arizona native moved to Gainesville in December expected to provide an ace backup.

His first exposure to an in-game setting at UF threw those expectations into question.

Miller struggled in the Orange and Blue Spring Game, throwing multiple interceptions and displaying poor timing when targeting wideouts at all three levels. However, as he continues to build chemistry with his new teammates throughout the offseason, Napier and Co. are comfortable with him as the backup option in 2022.

They rewarded him with first-team reps in fall camp, as a result, to provide the necessary exposure to the starting unit in case his number is called.

"We're very pleased with Jack," Napier said. "Yesterday, in particular, we gave him a few reps with the first group just as a healthy experience for him, and I thought he did some really good things. So, in this setting at quarterback, you're dependent on the players around you — the offensive line, the tight ends and running backs, receivers — so I think, when we get things, we're executing, Jack's very capable."

Napier continued to praise Miller's resilience to elevate the unit as a whole after a less-than-ideal start to his orange and blue career.

Reserves: Jalen Kitna and Max Brown

The remaining two scholarship quarterback's in Jalen Kitna and Max Brown make up the remainder of the position's depth chart heading into the 2022 season.

Thus far, just like he did with former Gators quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson, Kitna is emerging as the firm QB3 ahead of Brown.

"I would say Kitna is the player that I probably saw the most growth in from spring practice," Napier said at the media availability prior to fall training camp commencing. "Just to see him take another step fundamentally, I thought he's throwing the ball much more consistently, much more accurate, better grasp."

Kitna was forced to undergo a minor procedure on August 8, but Napier is confident the Gators will get him back soon. However, there is no timeline provided for his return.

Brown has produced in the way the Gators thought he would when they elected to take him late last cycle in his early practice sessions, with his talent shining through at times while he makes the rookie mistakes that take time to mend. However, the true freshman will remain as the No. 4 quarterback on the totem pole for the time being as he works through the kinks that come from the transition from the prep to the collegiate level.

Walk-ons Kyle Engel and Jack Anders will be the emergency options occupying the fifth and sixth spots on the QB depth chart.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.