Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and AllGators is here to break it down position by position.

We began this series with a depth chart projection for the quarterbacks, although the story required a major update on Friday following the news of Jack Miller III's thumb surgery. Now, we'll focus on the position that shares the backfield with the signal-callers, Florida's group of running backs.

Starters: Montrell Johnson and Nay'Quan Wright

We're naming co-starters at the running back position, but even that label may not mean much in the grand scheme of things. We expect the Gators to rotate their running backs more than any position on the team, not only considering the varying talents in the room but also due to Napier and his staff's history of splitting carries.

During Napier's tenure at Louisiana, there were at least two running backs who posted 100+ rushing attempts each season, with three in 2019 and four in 2021, although quarterback Levi Lewis accounted for one of the four last season. At least two rushers posted 750+ yards and eight or more touchdowns each year, as well.

The Gators' running back rotation could look very similar, and the rushing attack is certainly expected to be bolstered by mobile quarterbacks, too.

With that being said, we view redshirt freshman and former Louisiana transfer Montrell Johnson and/or three-year Florida contributor Nay'Quan Wright to stand above the depth chart when Week 1 rolls around.

Johnson was one of three running backs to hit the 750+ yard, eight+ touchdown threshold with the Ragin Cajuns' last year, with 838 and 12. His experience in the scheme, which will include more gap (power) concepts than Florida did over the last fours under Dan Mullen, should have provided him a slight edge over fellow backs as the offense has been installed throughout the offseason.

Wright, meanwhile, is the most seasoned member of Florida's running back room when it comes to snaps earned. He's received 70+ touches over the last two seasons with career highs in rushing attempts (76) and rushing yards (326) in 2021.

Wright has returned to full participation in practice this fall after being mostly inactive through the spring, as he was recovering from a season-ending broken ankle from 2021. He's viewed by the coaching staff as not only a leader at his position, but by the entire team.

"Nay’Quan is one [of] the players I respect the most on our roster," Napier said of Wright on Aug. 5. "I think he is real. I think he lives life with integrity. He is who he says he is. He’s very consistent in his attitude. His actions match up with his words.

"He’s a proven player. He’s been productive in a game setting here. This place means something to him. He cares about his teammates. Nay’Quan’s one of the players on our team who has a voice, who does have impact. Certainly, for him to get healthy and have an opportunity and be effective on the field and produce on the field is really healthy for our team."

Rotational pieces: Trevor Etienne and Lorenzo Lingard

While true freshman Trevor Etienne and redshirt junior Lorenzo Lingard aren't listed as starters in our projection, the duo will get their share of reps in this offense thanks to the rotation described above.

Etienne, a pre-National Signing Day addition to Napier's transition recruiting class and a summer enrollee, has consistently stood out during Florida's fall camp, AllGators has learned.

Even in the media viewing portions of practice, limited to individual drills, Etienne has often flashed the sharpest footwork of the group and has surprisingly been solid in pass-game reps despite a relative lack of experience with such concepts in high school.

With a deep room of backs, UF can opt to give Etienne a redshirt year and limit his usage. But with the idea that Johnson earned Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors under Napier less than year ago in mind, who is to say the coaching staff won't utilize Etienne to a greater extent given his quick rise? We surely aren't comfortable making such a statement.

Meanwhile, it may seem surprising that Lingard's placement on this chart is so low, but that doesn't mean we are necessarily low on what the former Miami transfer can provide to this offense.

However, Lingard spent the prior two seasons with Florida and never meaningfully cracked the rotation, accumulating just 16 rushing attempts in that stretch. He earned plenty of RB1 reps this past spring due to turnover in the room, but a small injury in the spring game derailed Lingard's momentum while backs like Johnson, Wright and Etienne have surged ahead over the offseason in their own respects.

