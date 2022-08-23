Florida Gators 2022 Depth Chart Projection: Wide Receivers

Photo: Justin Shorter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and AllGators is here to break it down position by position.

After analyzing the quarterback (a second time following Jack Miller's thumb injury) and running back positions, we shift our focus to a wide receiver group in desperate need of playmakers.

Starters: Ricky Pearsall, Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson

The role of Florida Gators' wide receivers will take a drastic turn from what we've known over the past few seasons.

A part of that attack is the transition from the predominant 11 personnel packages, which indicates the usage of one running back and one tight end in base formation, to 12 personnel. Playing into the idea of a power rushing attack leading the way to open up play action for quarterback Anthony Richardson, an extra tight end gives Florida added size up front to enhance that style of play.

As a result, the days of up to four wideouts on the field at one time are dwindling. That's not saying it won't happen from time to time when Florida gets in must-pass situations, but at their core, the Gators will be a run-first, pass-second style team.

That shift has led to Napier referring to Keary Colbert's unit as "wide blockers" since arriving on campus at the University of Florida. The emphasis in that area has undoubtedly not been understated.

As a result of that transition, explaining the starters in a way that indicates the position within the wide receiver corps and indicating playing time becomes tricky. That's why we cast the general "starters" umbrella to Ricky Pearsall, Justin Shorter and Xzavier Henderson.

In base 12 personnel, Pearsall and Shorter will assume duties as the two main starters the unit has to offer.

With Pearsall expected to bring the sought-after explosion and playmaking prowess to the unit with his speed and swift movement, he would initially align as the team's X-receiver. Although he is currently dealing with an injury, the upside he presents to the unit makes him an integral piece to overcoming what looks to be a potentially suspect position group.

Meanwhile, Shorter will step in on the opposite boundary of Pearsall, where he will assume the niche of attacking the short and intermediate levels of the field. Compiling 66 receptions for 818 yards a d six touchdowns for Florida in 25 games, Shorter has shown what he can be while repping orange and blue: a reliable possession receiver.

Richardson will look to Shorter as a legitimate red zone threat due to his towering frame at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds. That connection worked well in the regular season finale against FSU a season ago, as Richardson found Shorter in the back of the end zone in the third quarter to build the Gators a comfortable cushion on their in-state rivals.

In situations where three wideouts appear on the field, Shorter and Henderson will occupy the boundary spots, with the quicker Pearsall controlling slot duties. Shorter will likely remain in his Z-receiver position and Henderson will fittingly take over at X.

After getting off to a slow start in his collegiate career, the former highly rated recruit in Henderson has made necessary strides in his first offseason with Colbert from a technical standpoint.

Now, he'll just be asked to apply it.

Rotational Pieces: Trent Whittemore and Ja'Quavion Fraziers

The Gators' rotational piece at wide receiver in a system that will stray away from the constant usage of three or more wideouts on the field at once presents relative experience and versatility to move around the formation.

The unit's most experienced nonstarter is Gainesville native Trent Whittemore. Playing in 22 total games over three seasons, Whittemore has shined at times as an over-the-middle merchant for the Gators. His potential for a breakout came last season as the Florida wide receiver room transitioned from the land of the rich to that of the unproven.

Inhibited by an evident lack of timing with former starter Emory Jones and injuries, he failed to gain footing in the lineup. He grabbed just 19 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown as a result.

Whittemore gets a chance to redeem himself this season as he will be the most consistent rotational piece in the group.

He has mainly worked out of the slot during his Florida career but has the size and athleticism to take on an increased workload from the outside this upcoming year.

Ja'Quavion Fraziars, who saw time sparingly a season ago, has been a major winner of the offseason thus far, according to AllGators observations and whispers surrounding his camp performances.

Showing increased fluidity as a route runner, Fraziars provided the promise of being a premier backup in the unit. At 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, he would likely operate beneath Shorter on the depth chart to provide similar play and production in relief of the former Penn State transfer at times.

He will look to significantly add to his recorded six catches, 39 yards and two touchdowns in two years with the team this season. His camp period indicates that could be a reality.

Pinpointing the specific positions is similarly difficult due to the new variance of personnel packages offensively.

In the base 12 personnel sets, Whittemore and Fraziars can line up on the outside given their size. In 11 personnel, both players can bounce freely from the outside to the slot, depending on the need and the potential matchups Napier and Co. want to create.

Depth: Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Caleb Douglas, Marcus Burke, Ja'Markis Weston, Daejon Reynolds

Usually, the term reserve indicates the players expected to remain on the sideline as backup options in strenuous circumstances. That's especially true in this case when considering the skill position talent produced at the University of Florida lately.

That is not the case heading into 2022.

The relative lack of sufficient weapons at the offense's disposal in year one signifies the potential for upward growth for emerging talent. Multiple unproven wide receivers present the ability to assert themselves as a complementary piece in the regular rotation.

The most likely of the unit at the moment is fast-rising JUCO transfer Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman.

He would be best suited to assume a rotational role in the slot in 11 personnel, allowing him to create mismatches with his mix of relative size for the slot at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and speed in space. He has the potential to add an extra dimension to a unit filled with possession receivers.

Marcus Burke, who showed promise during spring camp as a freshman in 2021, is another breakout candidate. Despite playing sparingly a season ago, recording stats in just one contest, the former Trinity Catholic wideout brings intrigue as a deep threat in an offense that will like to take deep shots. That flashed with his 61-yard reception against South Carolina a year ago.

Even freshman Caleb Douglas could see the field on the basis of need early on. As a monumental victory for Colbert in the transition cycle, the Hightower High School (Missouri City, Texas) product gave the Gators their lone receiver commit in 2022.

As a long, athletic and fluid pass catcher, Douglas could see the field sooner than previously expected.

Veterans Ja'Markis Weston and Daejon Reynolds make up the remainder of the scholarship players in the depth chart with an opportunity for upward growth this season.

