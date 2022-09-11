Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators dipped six spots from No. 12 to No. 18 on the Week 3 Associated Press Top 25 rankings following their 26-16 home loss to formerly No. 20 and now No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday night.

It's been a turbulent ride in the AP Top 25 for Florida to begin Billy Napier's first season as head coach. The Gators began the year unranked, historically climbed to No. 12 following their upset victory over formerly No. 7 Utah in Week 1 only to slide into the latter half of the list after their loss to the Wildcats.

Florida is one of eight SEC teams featured in the Week 3 rankings, the sixth-highest ranked conference member of the group.

You can find the Week 3 AP Top 25 rankings in their entirety below.

1. Georgia (2-0)

2. Alabama (2-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Michigan (2-0)

5. Clemson (2-0)

6. Oklahoma (2-0)

7. USC (2-0)

8. Oklahoma State (2-0)

9. Kentucky (2-0)

10. Arkansas (2-0)

11. Michigan State (2-0)

12. BYU (2-0)

13. Miami (2-0)

14. Utah (1-1)

15. Tennessee (2-0)

16. North Carolina State (2-0)

17. Baylor (1-1)

18. Florida (1-1)

19. Wake Forest (2-0)

20. Ole Miss (2-0)

21. Texas (1-1)

22. Penn State (2-0)

23. Pittsburgh (1-1)

24. Texas A&M (1-1)

25. Oregon (1-1)

