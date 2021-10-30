Florida Gators Dominated in 34-7 Blowout Loss to Georgia Bulldogs

The Florida Gators suffered its worst loss against the Bulldogs since 2017 when the team lost 42-7.

It was just one of those days for the Florida Gators (4-4, 2-4) today against the Georgia Bulldogs, as they fell to their largest rival 34-7, blown out after far too many mistakes and turnovers throughout the contest.

Ultimately, Florida's offense simply couldn't get anything going. It would be the worst loss Florida suffered to the Bulldogs since their 42-7 losing effort in 2017.

The first half of the game would end in the most bizarre of ways with the Bulldogs scoring three touchdowns in rapid succession as Florida turned the football over three times in a matter of just a couple of minutes. Georgia would ultimately lead 24-0 at halftime.

For a frame of reference, the score was 3-0 with the Bulldogs in front with just 2:22 remaining in the first half. No one, especially the Gators, assumed anything more would happen.

While Gators head coach Dan Mullen repeatedly stated that it didn't matter who started the game at quarterback for Florida, it became the biggest storyline heading into the game as redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson earned the team's start over redshirt junior QB Emory Jones.

With the score still 24-0 in the third quarter, the Gators recorded a much-needed turnover, a fumble recovery by Rashad Torrence, his second forced turnover of the day. With Richardson needing some medical attention, Jones would enter the contest of the first time for an extended period, rushing and throwing once,

With the shutout still in play, Mullen opted to try to end it on an easy 24-yard field goal attempt, however, Jace Christmann would miss the attempt, leaving Florida scoreless with around six minutes remaining in the contest.

The Gators wouldn't be able to mount any sort of comeback in the game. With Georgia's defense, and the insurmountable lead Georgia already had, Florida wasn't great at doing anything behind the sticks at so many points during the game.

Failed fourth downs and missed field goals, everything led to Florida not netting enough offensive production to come back against the best team in the nation, but most importantly, the best defense in the nation in Georgia.

For Florida, the team would be without Richardson for much of the second half as he exited the contest with an undisclosed injury. Richardson finished the contest completing just 12 out of 20 of his passes for 82 yards and two interceptions. He'd run the football 12 times for 26 yards, a mediocre first start for the second-year player.

Defensively, the Gators played a much better contest than the score would indicate, they allowed just 308 yards through the majority of the contest. While that appears to be a lot, the majority of the yardage for Georiga would come on the heels of several turnovers by the Florida offense.

Torrence, a sophomore, would be the team's player of the day, forcing three turnovers, including two interceptions and a forced fumble on the day.

Florida's first and only touchdown of the day would come via a Jones rushing touchdown. It would be too little, too late for the Gators, however.

Insult to injury would occur with just two minutes remaining in the game as Georgia would finally take the lead in terms of yards on the day with a 42-yard scamper and score for Georgia RB Zamir White.

In the end, Georgia would end with one fewer yard than Florida, 354 to 355, including 194 passing yards for Florida, with 161 yards for Georgia. The Bulldogs would out-rush the Gators 193 to 161, however. Jones would end with 10 out of 14 completions for 112 yards on the day.

The Gators suffered its worst loss of the season and plenty of talk of re-evaluation for all sides and areas of the program will likely be discussed.

