Former Florida Gators React to Passing of Donald 'Reche' Caldwell

The tragic passing of former Florida Gators wide receiver Donald "Reche" Caldwell has struck a nerve in the UF community. The 41-year old, six-year former NFL wide receiver was shot and killed on Saturday in what appears to have been a targeted attack outside of his home.

Caldwell was a key contributor during his three years at Florida, hauling in 49 receptions for 760 yards and six touchdowns during the 2000 SEC Championship run under head coach Steve Spurrier. In his following junior campaign, Caldwell caught another 65 passes, presenting a deep-threat by averaging 16.3 yards per catch with 1059 receiving yards, and 10 scores.

He went on to be selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, spending four years there before spending time with the New England Patriots, Washington, and St. Louis Rams. Caldwell finished his NFL career with 152 receptions for 1851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

An outpour of respect from former teammates, fans, and the university in response to Caldwell's death across social media has followed suit. Caldwell's quarterback over his final two years at UF, Rex Grossman, released an early tweet in response to his passing, calling Caldwell one of his "favorite teammates of all time".

Below, you'll find continued words or respect and mourning from the Gator community. Stemming large and wide from Florida's football Twitter handle confirming Caldwell's passing, to former college teammates Gators players such as tight end Ben Troupe and linebacker Johnny Rutledge, pro teammates, and others.

This story will be updated with continued well wishes from the Florida Gators community.