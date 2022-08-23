Gators OL Ethan White 'Out For a Little Bit' Following Procedure

Photo: Ethan White; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Billy Napier offered numerous injury updates on Sunday following Florida's second scrimmage of the fall, first addressing wounds to starters that were reported earlier in camp before touching on a first-teamer who was recently sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Junior offensive lineman Ethan White, who is expected to start at guard for the Gators for the second season in a row, will miss an uncertain amount of time following what Napier summed up as a small injury. White was notably absent from practice on Thursday and Saturday last week, although he participated in drills while wearing a no-contact jersey on Friday.

“Ethan had a minor setback and had a small procedure," Napier said. "He’s out for a little bit. He’ll be back."

In the meantime, sophomore Josh Braun is expected to fill in for White at left guard, opposite of AP Preseason Second-Team All-American O'Cyrus Torrence who mans the right guard spot.

Napier suggested that another injured offensive lineman, freshman offensive tackle David Conner, is dealing with a more extensive injury than White. AllGators reported on Monday that Conner is set to undergo right thumb surgery on Tuesday.

White has dealt with more than a fair share of injuries during his time at UF. His 2020 season, following an impressive true freshman campaign, was shortened to six games due to a knee injury, and he only appeared in eight contests last year due to a high-ankle sprain.

When he's healthy, White has proven to be one of Florida's better interior offensive linemen in recent years. The hope is that his injury won't last long into the season, if at all, so he can prove his worth in the Gators' trenches on a full-time basis in 2022.

