Gators Anticipate Return of WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Jason Marshall This Week

Although wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (foot) has been labeled "day-to-day" and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.'s (hamstring) availability was expected to be "limited" due to injuries suffered in fall camp, the projected Florida Gators starters have yet to shed no-contact jerseys and fully participate in practice since the duo took the field on day six of camp.

Head coach Billy Napier expects that to change in the final week of camp, prior to Florida's season-opening bout at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes.

“No. We feel really good about their progress. We anticipate getting them back this week," Napier said on Sunday, asked if Pearsall and Marshall's recovery timeline could extend into Week 1. "I think both are very common injuries and things that just take a little time."

Pearsall suffered two bone bruises to the metatarsal of one of his feet in fall camp, as first reported by Jacob Rudner of 247Sports. Marshall, meanwhile, has been held out of practice out of caution while he nursed a minor hamstring injury, AllGators first reported on Aug. 12.

The two have been seen working with the training staff in no-contact jerseys during practice ever since, and neither participated in the team's two scrimmages dating back to Saturday, Aug. 13. Pearsall showed slight progress when he took part in individual drills on day 13, Aug. 19.

"We’re just waiting on the performance team and the training room and the strength and conditioning to make a decision when they’re ready to go," Napier said. "They’ve been doing quite a bit of work, but in a controlled setting. But we anticipate getting both those guys back shortly.”

The Gators will wrap up their 2022 fall camp on Wednesday before transitioning to Utah game prep next week.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.