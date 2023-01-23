Former Florida OL Ethan White Transferring to USC

Former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White announced his transfer to Southern California on Monday.

White, a product of Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian, signed with the Gators in the class of 2019 as a developmental offensive lineman, weighing nearly 400 pounds upon arrival. He managed to shed over 50 pounds before the end of his freshman campaign, in which he appeared in six games and paved a path to a future starting role.

A promotion evaded White in 2020 as he missed the majority of the season with an injury, but he had since manned the left guard spot across 20 games for Florida dating back to Week 1 of the 2021 season.

For his efforts in 2022 under first-year head coach Billy Napier, not allowing a sack across his 13 appearances per Pro Football Focus, White earned AP All-SEC Second-Team recognition. He also earned an "above average" run-blocking grade of 67.4 (out of 100) from PFF.

White follows fellow former Florida offensive lineman Michael Tarquin to Los Angeles via the transfer portal to play for the Trojans. Tarquin committed to USC on Dec. 30.

Each of Florida's 22 scholarship transfer portal departures this offseason has committed and/or transferred to new programs.

White closes out the group after running backs Nay'Quan Wright (USF) and Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), wide receivers Trent Whittemore (UCF) and Daejon Reynolds (Pittsburgh), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive linemen Yousef Murgharbil (Colorado), Joshua Braun (Arkansas) and Tarquin, defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF), Chief Borders (Nebraska) and David Reese (Cal), inside linebacker Diwun Black (Temple), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh), Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple), Tre'Vez Johnson (Missouri) and Jordan Young (Cincinnati) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska) found new homes through the portal.

Defensive tackle Lamar Goods, who left UF during spring camp in 2022, also transferred to Manitoba last week.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.