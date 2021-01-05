Florida Gators Kicker Evan McPherson Enters 2021 NFL Draft

Evan McPherson will forgo his senior season at Florida and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Florida Gators kicker Evan McPherson has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter.

The third-year kicker from Fort Payne, Ala., is regarded as one of the most accurate in program history. McPherson ranks fourth among UF kickers in field goal percentage at 85% (minimum: 10 attempts), with a career-long of 55 yards set against Ole Miss this season.

McPherson has held the starting role as Florida's placekicker since his true freshman season, when he earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors and was named a true freshman All-American by 247Sports. He was also named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award that year.

He also earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after the Georgia game on Nov. 7, following a 3-of-4 field goal performance, with 51-yard and 50-yard kicks to show for it.

McPherson finishes his Florida career having connected on 51-of-60 field goals and 149-of-150 extra-point attempts.

As the NFL prepares for a salary cap reduction, the first deals that could get cut are big contracts for specialists, which could provide an incentive for kickers and punters nationwide to look toward the pros rather than finish their college careers.

Last year, former Florida punter Tommy Townsend signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning significant guarantees for an undrafted player. Meanwhile, the Chiefs released 15-year vet, $2.5 million/year punter Dustin Colquitt before training camp even began, showing confidence in Townsend as their guy.

McPherson will be one of the best available kicker prospects this year, so even if he isn't drafted, he should be expected to earn a spot in a team's training camp.

Expect kicker Chris Howard to replace McPherson moving forward. The rising redshirt senior went 2-of-2 on field goals and 7-of-7 on extra-point attempts in place of McPherson in 2020, with two touchbacks on 10 kickoffs.