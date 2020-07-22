Florida Gators Kicker Evan McPherson Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List
Zach Goodall
Florida Gators kicker Evan McPherson has been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, presented annually to the top collegiate place-kicker. This marks the third time McPherson has made the watch list for the Groza Award.
After taking over the starting role as a freshman, McPherson has been near-perfect for Florida and was a semi-finalist for the award following his 2018 campaign. McPherson has hit 34-of-38 field goals and 97-of-98 extra points over two seasons, while also manning kickoff duties, securing 88 touchbacks on 161 attempts.
"A semifinalist in 2018, McPherson put up his second consecutive 17-for-19 FG season, giving him a career 89.5% accuracy rate that is highest in Florida history and the second-best career mark by an active FBS kicker with multiple seasons. Among kickers with at least 7 FGs from 40+ yards last season, only one posted a better overall FG percentage." - Lou Groza Award
McPherson is the fifth Florida Florida player to be named to a major award watch list since last week. He joins quarterback Kyle Trask (Davey O'Brien), tight end Kyle Pitts (Biletnikoff Award and Mackey Award), linebacker Ventrell Miller (Butkus Award), and cornerback Kaiir Elam (Thorpe Award). 2021 Gators linebacker commit Chief Borders (Carrollton, Ga.) was named to the high school Butkus Award list, as well.
The winner will be unveiled on December 10th during The Home Depot College Football Awards, should there be a college football season amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Below, you can find the entire Lou Groza award watch list in alphabetical order, comprised of 30 kickers from across the nation.
Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
Brian Delaney, Virginia
Jonathan Doerer, Notre Dame
Keith Duncan, Iowa
Christopher Dunn, NC State
Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
Blake Haubeil, Ohio State
Peyton Henry, Washington
Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech
Blake Lynch, Kansas State
John Mayers, Baylor
Blake Mazza, Washington State
Evan McPherson, Florida
Matt Mecurio, San Jose State
Riley Patterson, Memphis
Jake Pinegar, Penn State
AJ Reed, Arkansas
Jared Sackett, USF
Nick Seiba, Wake Forest
Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
Brandon Talton, Nevada
Matthew Trickett, Kent State
Jake Verity, East Carolina
Parker White, South Carolina
Dalton Witherspoon, Houston
Trey Wolff, Texas Tech
Cade York, LSU
Christian Zendejas, Arizona State