Florida Gators Kicker Evan McPherson Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

Florida Gators kicker Evan McPherson has been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, presented annually to the top collegiate place-kicker. This marks the third time McPherson has made the watch list for the Groza Award.

After taking over the starting role as a freshman, McPherson has been near-perfect for Florida and was a semi-finalist for the award following his 2018 campaign. McPherson has hit 34-of-38 field goals and 97-of-98 extra points over two seasons, while also manning kickoff duties, securing 88 touchbacks on 161 attempts.

"A semifinalist in 2018, McPherson put up his second consecutive 17-for-19 FG season, giving him a career 89.5% accuracy rate that is highest in Florida history and the second-best career mark by an active FBS kicker with multiple seasons. Among kickers with at least 7 FGs from 40+ yards last season, only one posted a better overall FG percentage." - Lou Groza Award

McPherson is the fifth Florida Florida player to be named to a major award watch list since last week. He joins quarterback Kyle Trask (Davey O'Brien), tight end Kyle Pitts (Biletnikoff Award and Mackey Award), linebacker Ventrell Miller (Butkus Award), and cornerback Kaiir Elam (Thorpe Award). 2021 Gators linebacker commit Chief Borders (Carrollton, Ga.) was named to the high school Butkus Award list, as well.

The winner will be unveiled on December 10th during The Home Depot College Football Awards, should there be a college football season amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Below, you can find the entire Lou Groza award watch list in alphabetical order, comprised of 30 kickers from across the nation.

Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

Brian Delaney, Virginia

Jonathan Doerer, Notre Dame

Keith Duncan, Iowa

Christopher Dunn, NC State

Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

Blake Haubeil, Ohio State

Peyton Henry, Washington

Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech

Blake Lynch, Kansas State

John Mayers, Baylor

Blake Mazza, Washington State

Evan McPherson, Florida

Matt Mecurio, San Jose State

Riley Patterson, Memphis

Jake Pinegar, Penn State

AJ Reed, Arkansas

Jared Sackett, USF

Nick Seiba, Wake Forest

Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

Brandon Talton, Nevada

Matthew Trickett, Kent State

Jake Verity, East Carolina

Parker White, South Carolina

Dalton Witherspoon, Houston

Trey Wolff, Texas Tech

Cade York, LSU

Christian Zendejas, Arizona State