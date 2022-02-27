Report: Gators Expected To Hire Former Giants Assistant Russ Callaway

The Florida Gators are adding to its staff as spring quickly approaches with former New York Giants Russ Callaway entering the fold.

While the Florida Gators recently lost a coach to the NFL, it appears they'll be adding one from the NFL shortly as On3Sports' Matt Zeintz reports that the program is expected to hire former New York Giants offensive assistant Russ Callaway.

This comes not long after the Gators lost director of advanced scouting and self-scout Paul Pasqualoni to the Carolina Panthers. He joined the club as the team's defensive line coach, perhaps his final opportunity to coach in an on-field position.

According to Zeintz, Callaway is expected to come in as an off-field coach, which would make sense considering Pasqualoni's recent departure.

Callaway most recently served as an offensive assistant with the Giants. Prior to that, he was on the LSU Tigers' staff as a senior offensive assistant and an analyst. He served that role for LSU in 2020, promoted in 2021 before taking the job with New York prior to the season beginning.

Previously, Callaway was the Samford Bulldogs' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He held the coordinator role for four years from 2016-19 and previously served on the staff as a wide receivers coach during his first two years with the program from 2015-16.

It's no surprise that the Gators would add to its coaching staff, with Napier indicating in early February that the program would likely fill the void that Pasqualoni left vacant.

"But I do think that role, we’ll start searching for somebody to kind of those responsibilities to, whether that’s someone in the building or someone new, we’ll decide as we go here,” Napier said.

While Callaway's expected hiring doesn't mean Florida won't add another, it does give some indication of the direction the program wants to head in.

