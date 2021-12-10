Report: Gators Expected to Hire Jamar Chaney as an Analyst

The Florida Gators are expected to welcome Jamar Chaney back to their football program as a senior defensive analyst, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports. Chaney spent the last two seasons at Mississippi State, his alma mater, holding the same position on the Bulldogs' off-field staff.

Florida has yet to name an on-field linebackers coach as a part of Billy Napier's initial Gators' coaching staff, but Chaney will assist that coach (or those coaches, if the position is split in two between inside and outside linebackers) in an off-field role while also pitching in as a recruiter.

Before taking his analyst job at Mississippi State, Chaney spent one season on Dan Mullen's 2019 Florida staff as a director of player personnel and assistant linebackers coach. Before jumping to the college ranks, Chaney spent two seasons as the head coach for his high school, St. Lucie West Centennial, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

During his playing at Mississippi State from 2005-09, Chaney tallied 286 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four defended passes and one forced fumble.

Chaney went on to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft, spending three seasons with the Eagles before hopping around the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Oakland Raiders' rosters for the remainder of his six-year NFL career.

