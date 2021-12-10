Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Florida Gators Expected to Hire Jamar Chaney as an Analyst

    Jamar Chaney will return to the Florida football program.
    Author:

    The Florida Gators are expected to welcome Jamar Chaney back to their football program as a senior defensive analyst, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports. Chaney spent the last two seasons at Mississippi State, his alma mater, holding the same position on the Bulldogs' off-field staff.

    Florida has yet to name an on-field linebackers coach as a part of Billy Napier's initial Gators' coaching staff, but Chaney will assist that coach (or those coaches, if the position is split in two between inside and outside linebackers) in an off-field role while also pitching in as a recruiter.

    Before taking his analyst job at Mississippi State, Chaney spent one season on Dan Mullen's 2019 Florida staff as a director of player personnel and assistant linebackers coach. Before jumping to the college ranks, Chaney spent two seasons as the head coach for his high school, St. Lucie West Centennial, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

    During his playing at Mississippi State from 2005-09, Chaney tallied 286 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four defended passes and one forced fumble. 

    Read More

    Chaney went on to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft, spending three seasons with the Eagles before hopping around the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Oakland Raiders' rosters for the remainder of his six-year NFL career.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Gators Helmet
    Football

    Report: Gators Expected to Hire Jamar Chaney as an Analyst

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_16940773_168388329_lowres(1)
    Football

    Former Colleagues, Tosh Lupoi Shares High Praise to Gators HC Billy Napier

    16 hours ago
    Anthony Richardson
    Football

    Gators' Anthony Richardson, Jeremy Crawshaw Make All-SEC Freshman Team

    16 hours ago
    Jacob Copeland
    Football

    Report: Gators WR Jacob Copeland Enters Transfer Portal

    17 hours ago
    Raymond
    Recruiting

    Recruit Reaction and Analysis of the Gators Hiring Corey Raymond

    22 hours ago
    Billy Napier
    Football

    Former ULL Analyst: Gators Billy Napier's Process ‘Gets Better With Time'

    23 hours ago
    Napier
    Recruiting

    Column: Take a Deep Breath If You're Already Worried About Gators Recruiting

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_7578132_168388329_lowres(1)
    Recruiting

    Report: Gators Expected to Hire Corey Raymond as AHC/CB Coach

    Dec 8, 2021