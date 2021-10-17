    • October 17, 2021
    Florida Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 After Loss to LSU

    For the first time since 2018, the Florida Gators are unranked.
    As expected, the Florida Gators are now unranked, falling out of the AP Top 25 following their second upset loss of the season.

    The Gators dropped out of the top ten to No 20 after their loss to the Kentucky Wildcats two weeks ago, and received a mere seven top 25 votes this week in the wake of their defeat to the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

    RELATED: Takeaways from Florida's damaging loss to LSU

    As Thomas Goldkamp of Swamp247 pointed out prior to the Week 8 rankings release, this marks the first time since Dan Mullen's debut season as UF's head coach in 2018 that Florida has been left out of the poll.

    Following a bye this week, Florida will face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Jacksonville, Fla.

    You can find the entire AP Top 25 entering Week 8 below, with rankings from the previous week in parenthesis.

    1. Georgia (1)

    2. Cincinnati (3)

    3. Oklahoma (4)

    4. Alabama (5)

    5. Ohio State (6)

    6. Michigan (8)

    7. Penn State (7)

    8. Oklahoma State (12)

    9. Michigan State (10)

    10. Oregon (9)

    11. Iowa (2)

    12. Ole Miss (13)

    13. Notre Dame (14)

    14. Coastal Carolina (14)

    15. Kentucky (11)

    16. Wake Forest (16)

    17. Texas A&M (21)

    18. North Carolina State (22)

    19. Auburn (not ranked)

    20. Baylor (NR)

    21. SMU (23)

    22. San Diego State (24)

    23. Pittsburgh (NR)

    24. UTSA (NR)

    25. Purdue (NR)

    Dropped out: Florida, Arkansas, Arizona State, Brigham Young, Texas

