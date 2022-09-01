Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: Alex Shepherd

64 players could be found across the two-deep offense, defense and special teams depth charts Florida released on Wednesday ahead of its season-opener against the No. 7 Utah Utes.

Across the 29 individual positions, 10 of which featured "or" indicating an ongoing battle to iron out that spot on the chart, there were plenty of contributors that head coach Billy Napier has referred to as "core veterans" throughout the offseason. There were also several units relying on inexperienced players who have had to prove themselves through spring and fall camp.

Napier admitted on Wednesday that one of his staff's philosophies is to rotate players, and it would come of little surprise to see a healthy mix of the second-teamers on Florida's Week 1 depth chart to earn snaps against the Utes and as the season gets underway.

All Gators has broken down numerous takeaways from the Gators' first depth chart of the 2022 season below.

Dante Zanders named starting tight end

An integral piece in the Gators' starting lineup will be filled by former tight end turned defensive lineman turned back into tight end Dante Zanders.

Despite the evident experience gap held by former highly touted recruit Keon Zipperer, Zanders produced as the best two-way tight end when it came to blocking and receiving in the offseason.

The progression back into this original position when arriving at UF went smoothly from the get go, showing in his performance in the orange and blue game. He caught five balls for 56 yards in the contest, providing thought that TE1 wasn’t a far reality with a consistent fall under his belt.

That proved to be the case in the depth chart released on Wednesday.

While Zanders will be the first tight end on the field Saturday, Florida’s increase in 12 personnel calls to fit their desire to rush the football more often under Napier will keep another guy alongside Zanders in the lineup.

The depth chart suggests the TE2 will be Zipperer for now, with the likes of Jonathan Odom, Nick Elksnis and Arlis Boardingham (who weren’t seen on the week one depth chart) expected to get reps as the year goes on.

Defensive line depth takes shape

Perhaps the largest question mark on Florida’s roster throughout the summer and fall resided within the defensive trenches.

With inadequate depth on the interior in particular, the need for emerging talent to fill the second, third and even fourth man in the rotation was drastic.

As All Gators previously predicted, Jalen Lee earns the nod at nose tackle to anchor the middle of the defensive line while the likes of Gervon Dexter and Princely Umanmielen control the defense ends spots.

However, we also learned who those pieces the staff believes can fill those rotational and backup roles for Florida this season.

Starting on the interior where the most significant void seemed to be, true sophomore Desmond Watson at a listed 439 pounds holds onto the second nose tackle spot with Jaelin Humphries and Jamari Lyons tailing behind him.

It’s a very inexperienced group at nose, but one that provides a ton of size to plug rushing holes on early downs or short yardage situations if needed. Humphries and Lyons will likely see minimal time, while Watson could potentially play 20 to 30 snaps at most per game given his current shape.

Meanwhile, on the outside, Dexter controls the defensive end spot in the 3-3-5 attack co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney operates after predominantly starring at three technique thus far in his career. Tyreak Sapp, who’s been mentioned as a high riser in camp, will back him up with freshman Chris McClellan behind him.

Opposite those three are Umanmielen and Justus Boone, with each impressing in fall camp and will hold significant responsibilities both on the field and as leaders of the unit. Specifically Boone, earning top dog honors from defensive line coach Sean Spencer to lead his wild dogs unit this season.

Brenton Cox Jr. will rightfully man the JACK position as he looks to capitalize on another season in orange and blue. He’ll look to add to his four-sack performance to end the year against FSU.

Despite JACK technically qualifying as an outside linebacker in the defense rather than an extension of the defensive line, but we’re including it considering it will be used to rush the passer and set the edge in run support.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., Lloyd Summerall III and David Reese make up the remainder of the position.

A group that was once believed to be room for concern entering the 2022 season has quickly filled out with a plethora of capable pieces to provide fresh legs no matter the situation.

Young linebackers jump up to second-team

One of the more interesting positions when scouring the board is the linebacker corps, not due to the starters, but the assortment of backup options provided.

As expected, the fifth and sixth-year veterans, respectively, in Amari Burney and Ventrell Miller will occupy the starting spots for Jay Bateman’s unit.

Gators LBs Ventrell Miller and Shemar James Zach Goodall

We hinted at the possibility for Shemar James to assume a second-team role as the season opened due to the constant praise from Napier regarding his play this summer and fall. However, that meant a veteran was slated to slip down on the depth chart behind Burney.

Well, James earned his backup spot.

The falling veteran came in the form of former JUCO transfer Diwun Black. While he currently sits third on the weak side, he still has the potential to see time in situations where three linebackers take the field to bring his athleticism and length to the coverage unit.

More movement came at the other linebacker spot.

Unexpectedly, middle linebacker saw Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams assume the backup role while veteran Derek Wingo takes over the No. 3 in the rotation.

Wingo, despite having more in-game reps, struggled to fill run gaps at a consistent level which ultimately resulted in his fall.

Linebacker is one of the few position groups that will have parity in its rotation as the year goes on, but the first depth chart of the season is telling with the young pieces already taking over in second-team slots.

Backup QB still to be determined

Anthony Richardson is the unrivaled starter at quarterback for the Gators this season.

However, the fight for No. 2 in the early portion is still alive and well.

Following the thumb injury suffered by transfer Jack Miller III — a guy who was brought in from Ohio State to fill the role as Richardson’s backup — early in fall camp, the Gators have searched for a legitimate backup option to fill the void.

Billy Napier mentioned Jalen Kitna and Kyle Engel as the formidable options for the spot on Aug. 21.

Gators QB Jalen Kitna Zach Goodall

While both are inexperienced, Kitna — one of the two quarterback signees in the 2021 recruiting class — currently sits as the one holding a scholarship spot in the room. Naturally, that can give him the upper hand over a walk-on like Engel, until you factor in Kitna’s eight missed practices this fall due to injury.

As a result, the race between the two is a close one, and that’s reflected in the first depth chart.

Freshman quarterback Max Brown looks to be on the outside looking in due to his rookie status, but he can work his way up in the room with continuous strides toward ridding the youthful mistakes he’s had in year one.

No matter where they go, there has to be a piece to be game-ready for if Richardson goes down as he has in the past.

Trevor Etienne will play significantly

As camp lingered on, it became clear that true freshman running back Trevor Etienne had begun carving out a role within the offense despite enrolling over the summer.

As AllGators projected, Etienne found himself in a good spot at several spots on the depth chart, a co-second-teamer with Montrell Johnson at running back as well as kick and punt returner. He notably jumped redshirt junior Lorenzo Lingard at running back, who wasn't listed on the chart.

It has become increasingly clear that Etienne will play a significant role for the team in 2022. Napier has traditionally split carries between three running backs in his career as a head coach (with three backs reaching 100+ carries in a season twice), and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke confirmed during spring camp that Florida will follow the same approach.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is one of several offensive contributors to have praised Etienne this fall. Napier has chimed in as well, lauding Etienne's all-around ability to contribute offensively and on special teams.

“I love Trevor," Richardson said on Wednesday. "In the scrimmages and practices when he breaks off a run, I tell people. ‘That kid’s gonna be great.’ I’m happy we’ve got him on our team.”

Reflecting on our depth chart projections

Our position-by-position depth chart projections leading into the week weren't perfect — with 64 players included on the final chart, how could they have been?

Yet, our hit rate across the first-team was strong. All Gators accurately projected every starting position other than the No. 2 cornerback (Avery Helm earned the role, and we predicted Jordan Young).

We projected co-starters at running back in Nay'Quan Wright and Johnson, and Wright ultimately won the job. Whereas, we predicted Ricky Pearsall to win the slot role outright, although he is currently splitting the job with Trent Whittemore.

15 players that we deemed rotational pieces, depth players that are expected to man roles, were named second or co-second-teamers, or in Whittemore's case a co-first-teamer.

Other notes

Special teams: Aside from starting punter (and holder!) Jeremy Crawshaw and long snapper Marco Ortiz, the Gators' special teams unit still has several candidates battling for reps.

Gators kicker Adam Mihalek Jordan McKendrick - UAA

Redshirt freshman and walk-on Adam Mihalek and true freshman Trey Smack received the first-team "or" split on kickoff duties and at placekicker, which Napier had hinted as a possibility last week. The duo could very well split these duties against Utah, and perhaps beyond.

The kick and punt returner roles are also far from settled. Wide receiver Ja'Markis Weston at kick returner with Etienne and Wright listed as a co-second-teamers and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson as the third-teamer.

Henderson was named the team's No. 1 punt returner, however, with starting cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and Etienne splitting the second-team role behind him.

Daejon Reynolds and Marcus Burke: Redshirt freshmen wide receivers Daejon Reynolds and Marcus Burke find themselves splitting the second-team spot behind Henderson at outside wide receiver, while redshirt sophomore Ja'Quavion Fraziars backs up Justin Shorter and, interestingly, Weston is the backup slot to co-first-teamers in Pearsall and Whittemore.

Reynolds, according to several teammates, made a strong impression during fall camp, while Burke displayed impressive deep speed against South Carolina as a true freshman. The duo will seemingly earn opportunities to prove themselves within the passing offense this season with Napier's overall plan to rotate players in mind.

“In my opinion, it’s nothing new," Young said of Reynolds standing out, on Aug. 21. "Like, him and a lot of other players that came in last year have been doing that since we walked through the door. So, I mean, I guess it’s just his time. He’s been doing what he’s been doing.

Swing linemen: Although the entire starting five has an independent backup, we'll make note that, as expected, Austin Barber is a second-team tackle and Josh Braun is a second-team guard. These two are expected to serve as the Gators' swing linemen in 2022, stepping in as the next men up on either side of the line at their positions due to injuries or poor play.

Braun possesses more playing experience than any member of Florida's backup offensive line with 24 appearances and seven starts under his belt. Barber, meanwhile, is someone that Napier deemed starting-caliber when fall camp neared its end.

Napier said on Aug. 21 that the team was still looking to identify its fourth offensive tackle and interior lineman.

An infusion of young talent: We've already mentioned several freshmen, redshirt and true, that can be found across the depth chart — James, Williams, Etienne, Reynolds, Burke and Barber. But there's plenty more where that came from.

19 first and second-year freshmen were listed on the offensive and defensive charts, 13 of which were included as second or co-second-teamers. There are no freshmen starters, but by quickly producing in a rotational role, one or several could certainly emerge as the season goes on.

Gators cornerback Devin Moore Jordan McKendrick - UAA

Not including the players named above, we've got our eyes on Sapp and Boone, cornerback Devin Moore and safety Kamari Wilson as candidates to push for significant snaps. Each player is listed as the sole second-teamers at their position similar to James, Williams, Etienne and Barber, although Barber doesn't play a position that rotates quite like the others.

Moore, in particular, is someone we believe could push to start sooner rather than later. He missed the final few days of what All Gators has been told was an otherwise strong fall camp and offseason program with an undisclosed injury, but was not placed on Florida's Week 1 injury report on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.