Final NFL Draft Selection Odds For Florida Gators Prospects

The Florida Gators are set to be highly represented in the NFL Draft this week, and now the latest odds of where each could be selected has been provided.

The 2021 NFL Draft is just one day away, which means many former Florida Gators football players will be considered to be selected by at least one of the 32 teams at the highest level of football.

Florida has a chance to have double-digit players selected, and there are current odds for seven of them, including top-flight tight end Kyle Pitts.

According to SportsBettingDime, the player with the highest odds is Pitts, which shouldn't come as a surprise. He is projected to be selected within the top 5, given an over/under of 4.5, the place where he could be selected.

Currently, many draft analysts are projecting Pitts to be selected by the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 4; pick No. 5 is currently held by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He would be the first non-quarterback to be selected in the draft following the first three picks of the draft. Pitts played for the Gators for three seasons, starting the past two at tight end. He was originally brought in as a wide receiver/tight end prospect but ultimately settled into his role during his sophomore season.

Last year, Pitts was college football's best tight end, earning him the John Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in the nation. He accounted for 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Some analysts have projected him to be one of the best receivers, period, in the NFL Draft.

The next player listed, according to SBS, is receiver Kadarius Toney, who currently has an over/under of 31.5, which puts him at the end of the first round. This is around where Toney has been projected throughout the draft season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he is drafted just before or after the projected draft position.

Last season, Toney accounted for 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, his best year as a Florida receiver, leading the team in 2020. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Baltimore Ravens took a chance on Toney at pick No. 32 with its need at receiver.

Florida's signal-caller over the past two seasons, Kyle Trask, was slotted at 65.5 which places him right at the start of the third round at pick No. 65, around where Trask has been projected to be selected.

While that might appear low for a Heisman finalist, Trask was only a starter for just under two full seasons and isn't regarded as one of the top passers in the draft due to his mobility and arm talent.

Those criticisms can certainly be debated, though, as Trask was one of the best passers in the nation last season throwing for 4,283 yards on a 68.9% completion percentage with 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the year through 12 games.

The remainder of the over/under odds are as follows:

Stone Forsythe: 109.5

Marco Wilson: 153.5

Trevon Grimes: 175.5

Shawn Davis: 224.5